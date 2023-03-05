Best movies filmed in Taunton; public input sought for Memorial Park: Top stories

Before we begin the new week in earnest, we're taking a look back at the week that was, and the stories that led the news with Taunton Daily Gazette readers.

Top stories this past week included:

A look at our own local March Madness. It's basketball tournament time, and four Greater Taunton area teams, two boys and two girls, have tickets to the big dance. As we look ahead to them taking to the court, here are 20 Greater Taunton area boys and girls basketball players to watch, as well as some of the unsung heroes who've helped deliver their teams to the postseason.

The latest Greater Taunton real estate report, featuring a multi-generational, two-family home in Taunton that sold for $650,000. The Fremont Street property has 3,333 square feet of living space with five bedrooms, bamboo flooring throughout, a pellet stove, and a laundry room. Check out this home, as well as other recent top-sellers.

Taunton on the silver screen: Top movies filmed on the SouthCoast

It's Oscar season, and local cinephiles flocked to a feature about the top movies that have been filmed in our area.

Hollywood is thousands of miles across the country, but sometimes, it's been closer to us than we think.

Southeastern Massachusetts has been a small part of the entertainment industry since its start, the setting for movies going back even a century, and a growing part of film production today.

Ranking movies is a highly subjective exercise, but let's take a look at 25 of the best films shot around the SouthCoast, including some right here in Greater Taunton.

Portugal has the two best pastries in the world, according to Taste Atlas

This might not come as a surprise to local Portuguese residents, or any other local folks who enjoy Portuguese food, but Taste Atlas has determined that Portugal has the best pastry in the world.

In fact, Portugal took the top two spots on their global list of the 100 best pastries.

Taste Atlas, at interactive food map detailing dishes and ingredients from all over the world, picked these two Portuguese delicacies to top the list.

What improvements would you like to see as Taunton beautifies 'cherished' Memorial Park?

Over the next several years, Taunton's Memorial Park is going to undergo a big makeover.

And what that makeover will look like will depend on what the public asks for.

The city is going to start collecting public input for Memorial Park improvements through open events sometime this spring to assist in developing a multimillion-dollar master plan for renovating the park.

See how much funding has been set aside for the project, and how public input and the work will unfold.

Prison moratorium pushed as Taunton mental health system experiences strain

As the prison moratorium bill that would halt the construction of any new prisons and jails in Massachusetts was being considered by lawmakers, Taunton State Hospital was and is feeling a strain in its capacity due to a lack of action in replacing a Department of Youth Services facility that burned down over a decade ago, one official says.

This is what a prison moratorium would look like in the state, as well as a look at the specific issues Taunton is facing.

Dighton's new 'Shop Local' directory aims to help you find hidden gems

Dighton has launched a new campaign to help support local businesses.

The "Shop Local" campaign is complete with a local business directory on the town's website to "put the spotlight on our locally owned businesses and all the amazing products, services, food, and experiences that they have to offer."

Dighton Development & Industrial Commission Chairman Daniel Higgins said the director will bolster the local business owners in the community.

"Support for these businesses also means direct support for town residents," he said. "It is always important to recognize and celebrate the talent within. In this case, the talents are in our local businesses."

Take a look at how the directory works, and hear from local business owners about their hopes for this boost.

Taunton Daily Gazette/Herald News copy editor and digital producer Kristina Fontes can be reached atkfontes@heraldnews.com.