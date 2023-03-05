Open in App
Taunton, MA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Taunton Daily Gazette

Best movies filmed in Taunton; public input sought for Memorial Park: Top stories

By Kristina Fontes, The Taunton Daily Gazette,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l5JMV_0l8Gkwx300

Before we begin the new week in earnest, we're taking a look back at the week that was, and the stories that led the news with Taunton Daily Gazette readers.

Top stories this past week included:

A look at our own local March Madness. It's basketball tournament time, and four Greater Taunton area teams, two boys and two girls, have tickets to the big dance. As we look ahead to them taking to the court, here are 20 Greater Taunton area boys and girls basketball players to watch, as well as some of the unsung heroes who've helped deliver their teams to the postseason.

The latest Greater Taunton real estate report, featuring a multi-generational, two-family home in Taunton that sold for $650,000. The Fremont Street property has 3,333 square feet of living space with five bedrooms, bamboo flooring throughout, a pellet stove, and a laundry room. Check out this home, as well as other recent top-sellers.

These were the Top 5 stories of the past week, according to Gazette

Taunton on the silver screen: Top movies filmed on the SouthCoast

It's Oscar season, and local cinephiles flocked to a feature about the top movies that have been filmed in our area.

Hollywood is thousands of miles across the country, but sometimes, it's been closer to us than we think.

Southeastern Massachusetts has been a small part of the entertainment industry since its start, the setting for movies going back even a century, and a growing part of film production today.

Ranking movies is a highly subjective exercise, but let's take a look at 25 of the best films shot around the SouthCoast, including some right here in Greater Taunton.

Taunton area on screen:The top 25 movies made locally or about southeastern Mass. ranked

Portugal has the two best pastries in the world, according to Taste Atlas

This might not come as a surprise to local Portuguese residents, or any other local folks who enjoy Portuguese food, but Taste Atlas has determined that Portugal has the best pastry in the world.

In fact, Portugal took the top two spots on their global list of the 100 best pastries.

Taste Atlas, at interactive food map detailing dishes and ingredients from all over the world, picked these two Portuguese delicacies to top the list.

Taste Atlas ranks Portuguese pastries:Portugal has the two best pastries in the world. Find out which ones.

What improvements would you like to see as Taunton beautifies 'cherished' Memorial Park?

Over the next several years, Taunton's Memorial Park is going to undergo a big makeover.

And what that makeover will look like will depend on what the public asks for.

The city is going to start collecting public input for Memorial Park improvements through open events sometime this spring to assist in developing a multimillion-dollar master plan for renovating the park.

See how much funding has been set aside for the project, and how public input and the work will unfold.

Prison moratorium pushed as Taunton mental health system experiences strain

As the prison moratorium bill that would halt the construction of any new prisons and jails in Massachusetts was being considered by lawmakers, Taunton State Hospital was and is feeling a strain in its capacity due to a lack of action in replacing a Department of Youth Services facility that burned down over a decade ago, one official says.

This is what a prison moratorium would look like in the state, as well as a look at the specific issues Taunton is facing.

Prisons in Massachusetts:Prison moratorium pushed as Taunton mental health system experiences strain

Dighton's new 'Shop Local' directory aims to help you find hidden gems

Dighton has launched a new campaign to help support local businesses.

The "Shop Local" campaign is complete with a local business directory on the town's website to "put the spotlight on our locally owned businesses and all the amazing products, services, food, and experiences that they have to offer."

Dighton Development & Industrial Commission Chairman Daniel Higgins said the director will bolster the local business owners in the community.

"Support for these businesses also means direct support for town residents," he said. "It is always important to recognize and celebrate the talent within. In this case, the talents are in our local businesses."

Take a look at how the directory works, and hear from local business owners about their hopes for this boost.

Dighton bolsters small businesses:Dighton's new 'Shop Local' directory aims to help you find hidden gems

Taunton Daily Gazette/Herald News copy editor and digital producer Kristina Fontes can be reached atkfontes@heraldnews.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette today.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Massachusetts State newsLocal Massachusetts State
Two Massachusetts Cities Named Best Places to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
Worcester, MA1 day ago
Man wins $1M on scratch ticket he got from vending machine while eating lunch at Mass. Restaurant
Middleborough, MA1 day ago
2 Catholic high schools in Massachusetts closing at end of academic year
Fall River, MA20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Popular Coffee Lounge in Taunton Coming to Somerset This Summer
Somerset, MA3 days ago
My Summer of ’70 Cape Cod Confessional
Boston, MA2 days ago
Pedestrian killed in car addicent
Fairhaven, MA20 hours ago
New Bedford man, woman killed in Route 140 crash
New Bedford, MA1 day ago
Teen reported missing in Boston has been located
Boston, MA2 days ago
Falmouth man sentenced to 12-15 years for 2003 rape in Mashpee
Mashpee, MA1 day ago
Massachusetts man who had violent outburst on Boston-bound flight has history of threatening behavior
Leominster, MA1 day ago
Missing Fairhaven woman found alive on rocky jetty, authorities say
Fairhaven, MA2 days ago
After closing abruptly late last month, LePage’s Seafood set to reopen
Fall River, MA12 hours ago
Fire breaks out in home in Warwick
Warwick, RI7 hours ago
Woman hit by car in Fairhaven dies
Fairhaven, MA2 days ago
Two Sisters Catering Takes Over Bear’s Den at Buttonwood Park Zoo
New Bedford, MA1 day ago
This Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Beach House Comes With Its Own Lighthouse
Barnstable, MA3 days ago
A Mother and Daughter Duo in New Bedford Is Decking Their Fake Tree Every Month in 2023
New Bedford, MA1 day ago
Popular Supermarket in Brockton to Close Permanently
Brockton, MA3 days ago
Taunton Widow Finds Closure with a Sharpie in Her Flooded Kitchen
Taunton, MA3 days ago
Smithfield special investigations officer making impact on Douglas Pike
Smithfield, RI12 hours ago
Mass. State Lottery winners: Three $100K prizes won, one from Roche Bros.
Holyoke, MA5 days ago
Framingham Police Arrest Foxborough Woman at Motel
Framingham, MA2 days ago
High tide sweeps car away
Boston, MA3 days ago
Crane Beach Parking Permits To Be Phased Out This Summer
Ipswich, MA2 days ago
Endangered whales close Cape Cod Canal
Bourne, MA3 days ago
Investigation into Roxbury apartment homicide continues
Boston, MA3 days ago
Are These the 5 Most Scrumptiously Delicious Lobster Rolls in New England?
Boston, MA4 days ago
Speed Believed to Be a Factor in Double Fatal Crash in Freetown, Police Say
Freetown, MA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy