Open in App
San Francisco, CA
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Shabazz, USF beat Santa Clara 93-87 in OT at WCC Tournament

4 days ago

PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — Khalil Shabazz scored 38 points and Tyrell Roberts added four in double as San Francisco defeated Santa Clara 93-87 on Saturday night in the quarterfinals of the West Coast Conference Tournament.

Shabazz also contributed seven rebounds, five assists, and four steals for the Dons (20-13). Roberts scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Marcus Williams recorded 13 points and was 4-of-11 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the foul line.

Brandin Podziemski led the Broncos (23-9) in scoring, finishing with 22 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and four steals. Carlos Stewart added 22 points and three steals for Santa Clara. Keshawn Justice also put up 16 points. The loss ended a seven-game win streak for the Broncos.

San Francisco entered halftime up 30-29. Williams paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. Shabazz led San Francisco with 23 second-half points as the teams ended regulation tied 74-74. Roberts scored his four double points while going 1 of 2 from the field.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Francisco, CA newsLocal San Francisco, CA
49ers sign OL Colton McKivitz to 2-year extension
San Francisco, CA2 hours ago
NFL awards 49ers league-high 7 compensatory draft picks
San Francisco, CA2 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
San Jose St. wins 81-77 in OT against Nevada in MWC tourney
San Jose, CA55 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy