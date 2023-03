Porterville Recorder

Bradley Braves take on the Drake Bulldogs in MVC Championship By The Associated Press, 4 days ago

By The Associated Press, 4 days ago

Drake Bulldogs (26-7, 15-5 MVC) vs. Bradley Braves (25-8, 16-4 MVC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bradley -1.5; over/under is 130.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Bradley Braves take ...