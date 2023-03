mypanhandle.com

Shabazz, USF beat Santa Clara 93-87 in OT at WCC Tournament By By The Associated Press, 4 days ago

By By The Associated Press, 4 days ago

PARADISE, Nev. (AP)Khalil Shabazz scored 38 points and Tyrell Roberts added four in double as San Francisco defeated Santa Clara 93-87 on Saturday night in ...