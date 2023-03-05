Open in App
Greensboro, NC
See more from this location?
WNCT

Field set for ACC men’s basketball tourney in Greensboro

By TheACC.com,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lJ6zL_0l8GalhY00

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced the seedings and bracket for the 2023 New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament runs this Tuesday through Saturday (March 7-11) at Greensboro Coliseum. The 70th edition of the tournament will be played for the 29th time in Greensboro.

After capturing its first ACC regular-season championship since the 2012-13 season, Miami (24-6, 15-5 ACC) claimed the tournament’s No. 1 seed as well as a double bye into the Thursday quarterfinals. Virginia (23-6, 15-5) shared the ACC regular-season crown and notched the No. 2 seed in the tournament, with the Hurricanes earning the tiebreaker for the top seed based on their 66-64 victory over UVa on Dec. 20 in Coral Gables, Florida.

No. 3 seed Clemson (22-9, 14-6) and No. 4 Duke (23-8, 14-6) also claimed double byes and will open tournament play on Thursday. The Tigers notched their best tournament seed since earning the No. 3 seed in 2008.

The tournament opens Tuesday with a trio of games. No. 12 seed Florida State (9-22, 7-13) faces No. 13 Georgia Tech (14-17, 6-14) in the opener at 2 p.m. No. 10 Boston College (15-16, 9-11) plays No. 15 Louisville (4-27, 2-18) at 4:30 p.m., while No. 11 Virginia Tech (18-13, 8-12) takes on No. 14 Notre Dame (11-20, 3-17) in the nightcap at 7 p.m.

No. 8 seed Syracuse (17-14, 10-10) plays No. 9 Wake Forest (18-13, 10-10) at noon Wednesday to start the second round. No. 5 seed Pitt (21-10, 14-6) battles the winner of the Florida State-Georgia Tech contest at 2:30 p.m. In the second session, No. 7 North Carolina (19-12, 11-9) plays the winner of the Boston College-Louisville game at 7 p.m., while No. 6 NC State (22-9, 12-8) takes on the Virginia Tech-Notre Dame winner at 9:30 p.m.

The Wednesday winners then will move on to play the tournament’s top four seeds on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

All 14 tournament games will be nationally televised on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or ACC Network. In addition, all games will be available for streaming via ACCNX.

The full 2023 New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament schedule:

Tuesday, March 7
First Round
2 p.m. – No. 12 Florida State vs. No. 13 Georgia Tech (ACC Network)
4:30 p.m. – No. 10 Boston College vs. No. 15 Louisville (ACC Network)
7 p.m. – No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. No. 14 Notre Dame (ACC Network)

Wednesday, March 8
Second Round
Noon – No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 Wake Forest (ESPN)
2:30 p.m. – No. 5 Pitt vs. Florida State-Georgia Tech winner (ESPN)
7 p.m. – No. 7 North Carolina vs. Boston College-Louisville winner (ESPN2/ESPNU)
9:30 p.m. – No. 6 NC State vs. Virginia Tech-Notre Dame winner (ESPN2/ESPNU)

Thursday, March 9
Quarterfinals
Noon – No. 1 Miami vs. Wednesday Noon winner (ESPN/ESPN2)
2:30 p.m. – No. 4 Duke vs. Wednesday 2:30 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)
7 p.m. – No. 2 Virginia vs. Wednesday 7 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)
9:30 p.m. – No. 3 Clemson vs. Wednesday 9:30 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

Friday, March 10
Semifinals
7 p.m. – Thursday afternoon winners (ESPN/ESPN2)
9:30 p.m. – Thursday evening winners (ESPN/ESPN2)

Saturday, March 11
Championship
8:30 p.m. – Semifinal winners (ESPN)

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Greensboro, NC newsLocal Greensboro, NC
2023 Men's ACC Tournament: Tipoff times, updates, bracket for Duke, UNC, NC State
Durham, NC3 hours ago
Filipowski scores 22, hot-shooting No. 21 Duke blasts Pitt
Durham, NC3 hours ago
No. 14 Miami carries top seed into wide-open ACC tourney
Greensboro, NC3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Durham ranks No. 1 again as city for best college basketball fans
Durham, NC7 hours ago
No. 12 ECU collects 5-1 road win at Elon
Elon, NC23 hours ago
Most disappointing season of my life
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Duke basketball trolls North Carolina, ACC referees on social media
Durham, NC2 days ago
Reidsville, Farmville Central look to avenge recent title losses in Saturday's 2A championship
Reidsville, NC13 hours ago
This NC City Ranked As 2023’s Best City in America for College Basketball Fans
Durham, NC2 days ago
South Stokes basketball makes an impact
Walnut Cove, NC1 day ago
People are moving to Durham from here the most right now
Durham, NC8 hours ago
Girls basketball: Hedrick steps down as coach at East Forsyth
Kernersville, NC2 days ago
“Hail Melon” move by Ross Chastain honored by Martinsville Speedway and NASCAR
Ridgeway, VA1 day ago
Multiple Carolina Cities Rank With the Highest STD Rates in America
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
$5 million gift to UNC-Chapel Hill will address nursing shortage
Chapel Hill, NC2 hours ago
The Morning News: Demolition at University Place
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Tractor-trailer overturns in Winston-Salem, causes delays on northbound 311 to I-40 westbound
Winston-salem, NC1 day ago
Council Gets Blasted For Being Ultra Business Unfriendly
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
High rise building fire in Winston-Salem
Winston-salem, NC1 day ago
1 injured in I-73 crash in Greensboro
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
Asheboro Social District Changed Last Month
Asheboro, NC1 day ago
Durham bakery catches fire Tuesday morning
Durham, NC2 days ago
Greensboro Police Looking for Verizon Wireless Thief
Greensboro, NC11 hours ago
43-year-old North Carolina man hit, killed by Amtrak train
Gibsonville, NC2 days ago
Man accused of trespassing on two Alamance Burlington schools
Burlington, NC1 day ago
New North Carolina business bringing hundreds of jobs
Lexington, NC1 day ago
A simple oil change became a nightmare for one Greensboro man
Greensboro, NC3 days ago
Crash involving school bus in Winston-Salem
Winston-salem, NC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy