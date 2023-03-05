Open in App
Colton, OR
See more from this location?
Canby Herald

Colton girls basketball goes 1-2 at 2A state, takes home sixth place

By Austin White,

4 days ago

The trip to Pendleton for the 2A state girls basketball tournament was an up and down affair for the Colton High School squad.

Coming in as the No. 7 seed, the Vikings had to play No. 2 Central Linn off the bat in the quarterfinals, and they gave Central Linn their all as the Vikings led 22-19 after three quarters.

However, Central Linn held Colton scoreless in the fourth and went on to win 32-22 to advance to the semifinals. Izzy English led the way with eight points.

In the consolation semifinals, Colton stayed alive with a 32-28 win over No. 6 Bandon, earning the chance to play for a trophy.

Colton had to face league foe and No. 1 Salem Academy in the fourth place matchup, ultimately dropping a 40-35 decision. The Vikings led 6-2 after the first quarter, but couldn't keep the momentum going after that, falling behind 19-17 at halftime.

English led the way again with 10 points while Avery Reiland pitched in nine points and Addison English had eight.

No. 4 Gervais went on to win the 2A state title with a 37-21 win over No. 3 Stanfield in the title game. Central Linn ended up in third place while Monroe/Alsea took home fifth.

Colton finishes the season with a 23-7 overall record.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Salem, OR newsLocal Salem, OR
Strutting their stuff: Canby dancers ready for state
Canby, OR15 hours ago
Ride like the wind, win like Canby High equestrian team
Canby, OR2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Opinion: Tumwata Middle School students live up to their name
Oregon City, OR8 hours ago
Let the music play! Local man finds musical mojo
Portland, OR1 day ago
Retired jeweler Will Marshall offers tips for buying diamonds
Oregon City, OR2 days ago
Police name suspect in armed theft, crash of PGE vehicle near Sandy
Sandy, OR3 days ago
FBI offering reward for Oregon City, Tumwater substation attacks
Oregon City, OR5 hours ago
Canby Library hosts new art exhibit
Canby, OR1 day ago
Canby native participates in Hispanic Leadership Institute
Canby, OR1 day ago
Homeless hope, help and being ready
Canby, OR6 days ago
Public Service Calls
Canby, OR10 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy