Brecksville
Change location
See more from this location?
Brecksville, OH
Cleveland.com
St. Ignatius survives Brecksville in overtime, 52-50: District championship scoreboard, takeaways
By Matt Goul, cleveland.com,4 days ago
By Matt Goul, cleveland.com,4 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Luke Skaljac’s off-balanced 3-point shot in the final 10 seconds Saturday pushed Brecksville-Broadview Heights into overtime against St. Ignatius during their OHSAA...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0