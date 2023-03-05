On attempt No. 16, Neah Bay finally hauls in the big prize - the WIAA Class 1B girls basketball championship

SPOKANE - As the old adage goes, the 16th time is the charm.

Or something like that.

After 15 previous tries, the Neah Bay Red Devils are Class 1A girls basketball champions after dispatching the No. 2 seed Mossyrock Vikings, 56-54, at the Spokane Arena on Saturday.

A year after falling to Mount Vernon Christian, the Red Devils ripped the monkey from their back as they each took turns slicing off pieces of the net to tuck behind their ear.

Mossyrock – in its second-ever state appearance – was in the driver’s seat for the majority of the game, keeping the Red Devils where it wanted them.

The Vikings were fearless, driving the ball to the bucket and finishing at the rim.

Caelyn Marshall was all over the court for Mossyrock as she used the dribble drive effectively and was a knockdown shooter from deep, going 3-for-3.

All while Neah Bay had to scratch and claw to stay level, until they finally were able to inch ahead of Mossyrock later in the game.

First-year coach Cherish Moss never had a doubt that her team was going to stay composed and keep their eyes toward that final buzzer sounding.

It fits with the theme she expressed after the semifinal matchup against the Hurricanes and the one she has preached all season.

Togetherness.

No matter what is happening in the game, they always have each other to lift up and drive forward – even when they were jittery for the first quarter as Mossyrock jumped out to a 20-14 lead.

“When you get tired or things get hard, you kind of scramble in your mind a little bit,” Moss said. “And so we bring them back to things that we can control, which is defense, which is rebounding, which is getting good passes."

The second quarter was better as the Red Devils cut into the Vikings lead, - 28-26.

It stayed physical which played more into the hands of Neah Bay as the game continued.

Payton Torrey, the Vikings' standout, struggled with the physicality after being one of the better players of the tournament. She scored nine points, but went 3-for-15 from the floor, including 0-for-7 from behind the 3-point arc.

As the fourth quarter ticked along, it was clear that Mossyrock needed to put the Red Devils away, but it was Neah Bay who made the last push.

Ryana Moss was the player who hit the shots when Neah Bay needed them - specifically a runner in the key later or one of her three made 3-pointers.

She did what she has done all tournament.

With 1:03 remaining, the Red Devils led, 51-46, but turned the ball over and the jitters appeared to return.

Moss quickly called a timeout to remind them who they are playing for.

“Hey, play hard for four minutes, play hard for this one minute, just putting them back into focus that way,” Moss said.

Allie Greene was the intended target for Red Devils' inbounds plays and she responded by knocking down 3-of-4 clutch free throws that cemented the fact that the title was heading home to Neah Bay.

“It's big for everybody,” Moss said. “We do this, but we do it for everybody and at the same time, we're doing it for ourselves. What we went through last year didn't sit well with us. And so this whole year we were just talking about revenge and setting our goals and accomplishing that. And they worked on it every single day in practice. They worked on that work ethic.”