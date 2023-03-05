15 Insanely Budget-Friendly Costco Deals to Fill Your Freezer in March

We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies.

It may be getting warmer outside, but Costco still has some cool deals for you.

Costco can help you save money on groceries whether you’re stocking up for a spring barbecue with family and friends or just need an easy weeknight meal.

Kirkland Signature Breaded Panko Shrimp

Kirkland Signature Breaded Panko Shrimp is perfect for an appetizer or an easy dinner. You can also add them to a fun or fancy surf and turf dinner on special nights.

The 2.5-pound bag from Costco costs $19.39 with a $4 discount until April 2.

Pierre Signatures Angus Cheeseburgers

Warmer weather means it’s burger season, so check out Pierre Signatures Angus Cheeseburgers to fill your needs for a cheeseburger.

The burgers come in a box of eight including the beef steak patty, cheese, and bun for $12.54 with a $5 discount until April 2.

Bibigo Steamed Chicken and Veggie Dumplings

Need an easy dinner option after a long day at work? Check out Bibigo Steamed Chicken and Veggie Dumplings at Costco for a delicious dinner dish.

The dumplings come in a pack of 36 at your favorite warehouse retailer for $12.75, which includes a $3.50 discount until April 2.

Pulmuone Tonkotsu Miso Ramen

Pick up some Japanese-inspired ramen with Pulmuone Tonkotsu Miso Ramen. The pack includes ramen noodles, miso broth, pork, and vegetable toppings to create a hearty meal.

Pick up the miso ramen kit at Costco for $11.40 with a $3.80 discount until April 2.

Rana Maine Lobster Ravioli

Rana Maine Lobster Ravioli is sure to be a special treat for your family and a hit with everyone who has a bite.

Costco’s version comes in two 13-ounce packs for $12.17 with a $4.20 discount until April 2.

Teton Waters Ranch Uncured Grass-Fed Beef Polish Sausage

Get your grill going for the spring to have a barbecue with Teton Waters Ranch Uncured Grass-Fed Beef Polish Sausage.

The sausages include no preservatives, hormones, or antibiotics and have been certified humane for the way the beef is raised and handled.

You can grab a pack of beef polish sausage with a $4.40 discount until April 2, dropping the price to $15.48.

Wholly Organic Classic Guacamole Bowl

Grab some chips from Costco and get some good dip to go with them. The Wholly Organic Classic Guacamole Bowl comes in a pack of three 15-ounce bowls to keep your chips tasty with a little guac.

Pick up the three-pack for $12.17, which includes a $4.20 discount until April 2.

Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt Bars

Warm spring days call for ice cream, so grab a box of Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt Bars in mint chocolate chip. The pack of 15 bars is stuffed with chocolate chips in each bar and only 100 calories each.

A box will set you back just $10.43 with a $3.60 discount included until April 2.

Dannon Activia Probiotic Lowfat Yogurt

Can yogurt be delicious and healthy? It can if it's the Dannon Activia Probiotic Lowfat Yogurt.

Costco’s bulk-sized version includes 24 cups of yogurt in its variety pack with strawberry, vanilla, and peach flavors.

Costco is offering a $3.50 discount until April 2, bringing the price down to $10.29.

Ittella Organic Acai Bowl

Try something healthy with the Ittella Organic Acai Bowl from Costco. The box comes with six acai bowls that feature a blend of fruit and granola to make them a healthy addition to your day.

Check out the acai bowls for $11.20, which includes a $4 discount until April 2.

Maytag Frost Free Upright Freezer

If you’re looking for some extra space to save all your frozen items, Costco has you covered with the Maytag 18 cubic foot. Frost Free Upright Freezer with FastFreeze Option.

The freezer price includes delivery and installation and a two-year warranty. Costco will even haul away your old freezer as well.

The freezer costs $819.99 with a $380 discount until March 22.

Igloo Maxcold Chest Cooler

If you’re planning to start heading out on spring days and need some cool options, check out the Igloo 165-Quart Maxcold Chest Cooler with Butterfly Quick Access Hatch.

The cooler is great for parties and can hold up to 280 cans for your guests. You can also use the dividers to keep drinks and cold foods separate.

Grab a cooler from Costco for $139.99 for members.

Kirkland Signature Organic Blueberries

The spring may be a good time to get back into shape after snuggling down for the winter. So try making smoothies to kick start your healthy eating habits again with Kirkland Signature Organic Blueberries.

You can get a three-pound bag of blueberries to use in any number of recipes for $10.17.

Kirkland Signature Shepherd’s Pie

Get ready for St. Patrick’s Day with Costco’s special Kirkland Signature Shepherd's Pie. The Costco version is stuffed with beef and vegetables like carrots and onions and topped with mashed potatoes.

You can pick up a pie to store in your freezer until the big holiday for around $24, but the price can vary slightly depending on weight.

Kellogg's Eggo Waffles

Spring means the mornings are going to get brighter, so kick start your sunny breakfast with Kellogg's Eggo Waffles.

The Costco version features 72 waffles, so you always have one available each morning — or maybe two!

You can pick up a box of homestyle waffles for $13.68 at your favorite Costco in the freezer section.

Remember to take one of your best Costco credit cards with you to earn additional savings when you shop.

And on your way out, you may want to swing by the Costco gas station to fill up your tank and save money on gas and keep more cash in your wallet.