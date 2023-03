swimswam.com

Miami Redhawks Win Third-Consecutive Men’s MAC Title: 2023 Men’s MAC Champs Day 4 Recap By Spencer Penland, 4 days ago

By Spencer Penland, 4 days ago

The 2023 Men's MAC Swimming and Diving Championships have now concluded, seeing the Miami (OH) Redhawks win their third-straight conference title. Current photo via Joe ...