Kennedy boys basketball takes third at 2A state tournament; Woodburn advances, North Marion eliminated

A three-point overtime loss to league rival Salem Academy kept the Kennedy High School boys basketball team from a shot at a 2A state title over the weekend.

After taking down a different league rival in No. 10 Santiam in the quarterfinals 56-46, the No. 2 Trojans drew No. 3 Salem Academy and battled to the end.

Kennedy led late 31-28 until Salem Academy hit a three-pointer with 41 seconds to go. The Trojans missed their next shot and went into overtime where they could only muster four points and eventually fell 38-35.

Despite the tough loss, Kennedy returned the next day and dismantled No. 9 Heppner 65-30 in the third place game, giving the Trojans a bronze trophy to return home with.

Salem Academy went on to defeat No. 5 Western Christian 51-37 for the state title.

Senior Ethan Kleinschmit was named to the All-Tournament first-team. He’s joined by Jackson Oglesby of Salem Academy, Landen Mitchell of Salem Academy, Diego Aguilar of Regis and Gavin Hall of Western Christian.

Kennedy senior Luke Beyer earned All-Tournament second-team honors, along with Ezra Downey from Santiam, Tucker Ashbeck from Heppner, Lucas Zook from Western Christian and Landon Mitchell from Heppner.

The Trojans finish the season with a 24-6 overall record along with the Tri-River Conference title.

Around townUp in Class 5A, No. 6 Woodburn boys basketball got a little revenge for the boys soccer team by defeating No. 11 Parkrose. The Broncos, a 14 seed, beat the Bulldogs, a three seed, in the first round of the state boys soccer tournament back in the fall.

The Bulldogs were on the right side of it this time, taking down the visiting Broncos 70-52 and earning a spot at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis for the quarterfinals.

Woodburn will take on No. 3 Wilsonville at 6:30 p.m. The Bulldogs lost to the Wildcats 50-34 back on Dec. 4 in a tournament hosted by Wilsonville.

In Class 4A, No. 7 North Marion was not on the right side of an upset bid, falling at home to No. 10 Gladstone 54-43. North Marion earned the home game despite playing a play-in game thanks to having a top eight ranking in the final OSAA rankings.

The Huskies season ends with a 17-7 overall record.