Open in App
Highland County, OH
See more from this location?
WHIO Dayton

2 tornadoes touch down in Highland Co. causing heavy damage to buildings

By WHIO Staff,

4 days ago

Two tornadoes touched down in Highland County late Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed Saturday.

>> PREVIOUS COVEAGE: NWS to conduct storm damage survey in Highland County

An EF1 tornado first touched down at around 5:25 p.m. on Certier Road, about three miles northeast of Buford. The tornado caused significant damage to several barns on a property with estimated winds of 90 mph, according to the NWS. EF1 tornadoes were classified as 3-second gust speeds of 86 to 110 mph.

The tornado moved to the north-northeast and damaged trees on Ruble Cemetery Road as well as Hollowtown Road. Minor structural damage was also reported.

More significant damage was noted as wind speeds picked up to 100 mph at a couple of properties on state Route 131. One home with an attached garage was compromised by the wind. Another detached garage sustained heavier damage with the walls flattened.

A church near the intersection of Danville and Russell Road also reported heavy damage after parts of its roof were completely removed.

The tornado traveled over 14 miles and ended around 5:40 p.m.

>> RELATED: Storm survey confirms EF1 tornadoes touched down in Clark, Butler Counties Monday

A second EF0 tornado touched down around 5:35 p.m. just south of New Vienna, according to the NWS. EF0 tornadoes were classified as 3-second gust speeds of 65 to 85 mph.

The tornado was short-lived near Panhandle Road with one house sustaining damage on the east-facing wall.

A shed behind another home was largely demolished with debris scattered about quarter mile into field.

Maximum winds were estimated at 80 mph. The tornado traveled approximately 1 mile.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Possible contaminated water prompts testing after Clark County house fire; Home demolished
Yellow Springs, OH9 hours ago
2 lanes reopen at Springfield train derailment site
Springfield, OH1 day ago
Fire in Dayton destroys garage, damages nearby homes
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Fire destroys Miami Twp. home
Dayton, OH18 hours ago
‘There’s no way to make this okay;’ 5 bodies found in debris of multi-building fire in Dayton
Dayton, OH22 hours ago
Springfield Train Derailment: A look at the hazardous chemicals on-board
Dayton, OH2 days ago
PHOTOS: Firefighters battle Dayton house fire
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Officials: Building involved in deadly Dayton fire was bought recently; not a ‘nuisance’ property
Dayton, OH4 hours ago
‘They heard a loud boom;’ Homeowners inside when car crashed into home in Dayton
Dayton, OH1 hour ago
New hazardous material training could help responders ‘tap into knowledge’ for future derailments
Dayton, OH3 hours ago
Man flown to Miami Valley after being shot in Springfield
Dayton, OH1 day ago
One person taken into custody in Springfield SWAT investigation
Springfield, OH1 day ago
Dayton looks to renovate parking garage near Oregon District
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Police: Man arrested on scene of Dayton deadly fire for taking photos of bodies, refusing to leave
Dayton, OH3 hours ago
Dayton fire that killed 5 among city’s deadliest in last 40 years, records show
Dayton, OH4 hours ago
15,000 households to be affected by new trash, recycling schedule in Dayton
Dayton, OH2 days ago
11-year-old Waynesville student dies unexpectedly; Sheriff’s office investigating
Waynesville, OH2 days ago
WATCH: Suspected drunk driver crashes into state trooper during traffic stop
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Dayton police still investigating deadly February hit and run; Asking public for information
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Vehicle hits, hospitalizes Cincinnati Police officer in downtown area
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Dayton Police search for driver who crashed into building then fled
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Man arrested for drug possession, trafficking in Logan County
Columbus, OH10 hours ago
Missing 13-year-old mother, 3-month-old son found safe
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Springfield Police asking for help to ID person of interest in connection to Home Depot theft
Springfield, OH2 days ago
Suspect arrested in Dayton SWAT standoff
Dayton, OH1 day ago
UPDATE: Incident report released of shooting near Joe Mixon’s home; Mixon’s name not listed
Cincinnati, OH11 hours ago
15-year-old arrested for shooting, killing 17-year-old, wounding 13-month-old in Cincinnati
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Dayton man accused of ‘brutal’ double homicide formally charged
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Police voice concern of Nerf gun wars following shooting near Joe Mixon’s home
Cincinnati, OH2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy