2 tornadoes touch down in Highland Co. causing heavy damage to buildings

Two tornadoes touched down in Highland County late Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed Saturday.

An EF1 tornado first touched down at around 5:25 p.m. on Certier Road, about three miles northeast of Buford. The tornado caused significant damage to several barns on a property with estimated winds of 90 mph, according to the NWS. EF1 tornadoes were classified as 3-second gust speeds of 86 to 110 mph.

The tornado moved to the north-northeast and damaged trees on Ruble Cemetery Road as well as Hollowtown Road. Minor structural damage was also reported.

More significant damage was noted as wind speeds picked up to 100 mph at a couple of properties on state Route 131. One home with an attached garage was compromised by the wind. Another detached garage sustained heavier damage with the walls flattened.

A church near the intersection of Danville and Russell Road also reported heavy damage after parts of its roof were completely removed.

The tornado traveled over 14 miles and ended around 5:40 p.m.

A second EF0 tornado touched down around 5:35 p.m. just south of New Vienna, according to the NWS. EF0 tornadoes were classified as 3-second gust speeds of 65 to 85 mph.

The tornado was short-lived near Panhandle Road with one house sustaining damage on the east-facing wall.

A shed behind another home was largely demolished with debris scattered about quarter mile into field.

Maximum winds were estimated at 80 mph. The tornado traveled approximately 1 mile.