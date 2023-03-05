Open in App
Take a look inside Lufthansa's new business-class cabins with 7 seating options, including one with a personal wardrobe and minibar

By Grace Dean,

4 days ago

A double suite in Lufthansa's new business-class cabin.

Lufthansa

  • Lufthansa is introducing new business-class cabins with seven seating options.
  • The seats can be converted into beds and passengers are able to heat and cool them as they wish.
  • One of the seating layouts is a suite that includes a small minibar and a personal wardrobe.
Lufthansa has unveiled its new business-class cabins for long-haul flights — and they include seven options for seats.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bL6HG_0l8G1bj400
A sample layout of Lufthansa's new business-class cabin.

Lufthansa

The most luxurious option is a suite, which includes a small personal minibar and a wardrobe. Single suites have a window view...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g81GM_0l8G1bj400
A single suite in Lufthansa's new business-class cabin.

Lufthansa

Source: Lufthansa

...while double suites, for people traveling with a companion, are located on the inside of the cabin.
A double suite in Lufthansa's new business-class cabin.

Lufthansa

The area of the suites ranges between 2.2 and 2.5 square meters, or between roughly 24 and 27 square feet, depending on the aircraft type, and are in the first row of the business-class cabin.

The suites have chest-high walls and sliding doors, which Lufthansa said give travelers more privacy.

The other seat options include ones with an extra work surface, window seats with more privacy with or without a baby bassinet, seats with extra-long beds of around 2.2 meters, double seats which can be combined to form a double berth, and classic business-class seats.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oFZVF_0l8G1bj400
A sample layout of seats in Lufthansa's new business-class cabin.

Lufthansa

Boeing 787 planes will have 28 business-class seats, including four suites, while on Airbus A350 planes there will be 38 seats, including eight suites.

Lufthansa said all the seating options can convert into beds, have options for heating and cooling via a personal device, and come with "generous" shoulder space.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IQLFM_0l8G1bj400
A sample layout of seats in Lufthansa's new business-class cabin.

Lufthansa

The seats also feature what Lufthansa calls a "shoulder sink-in," which the company said makes it more comfortable for people who sleep on their sides.

The new business-class cabin is part of Lufthansa's huge revamp of its long-haul flight offerings.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ed0sZ_0l8G1bj400
A sample layout of seats in Lufthansa's new business-class cabin.

Lufthansa

In total, more than 80 new aircraft will get the layouts, while some aircraft currently in service will have the layout retrofitted to their existing cabins.

Read the original article on Business Insider
