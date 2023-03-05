Take a look inside Lufthansa's new business-class cabins with 7 seating options, including one with a personal wardrobe and minibar

A double suite in Lufthansa's new business-class cabin. Lufthansa

Lufthansa is introducing new business-class cabins with seven seating options.

The seats can be converted into beds and passengers are able to heat and cool them as they wish.

One of the seating layouts is a suite that includes a small minibar and a personal wardrobe.

A sample layout of Lufthansa's new business-class cabin. Lufthansa

A single suite in Lufthansa's new business-class cabin. Lufthansa

Lufthansa has unveiled its new business-class cabins for long-haul flights — and they include seven options for seats.The most luxurious option is a suite, which includes a small personal minibar and a wardrobe. Single suites have a window view...

Source: Lufthansa

A double suite in Lufthansa's new business-class cabin. Lufthansa

...while double suites, for people traveling with a companion, are located on the inside of the cabin.

The area of the suites ranges between 2.2 and 2.5 square meters, or between roughly 24 and 27 square feet, depending on the aircraft type, and are in the first row of the business-class cabin.

The suites have chest-high walls and sliding doors, which Lufthansa said give travelers more privacy.

A sample layout of seats in Lufthansa's new business-class cabin. Lufthansa

The other seat options include ones with an extra work surface, window seats with more privacy with or without a baby bassinet, seats with extra-long beds of around 2.2 meters, double seats which can be combined to form a double berth, and classic business-class seats.

Boeing 787 planes will have 28 business-class seats, including four suites, while on Airbus A350 planes there will be 38 seats, including eight suites.

A sample layout of seats in Lufthansa's new business-class cabin. Lufthansa

Lufthansa said all the seating options can convert into beds, have options for heating and cooling via a personal device, and come with "generous" shoulder space.

The seats also feature what Lufthansa calls a "shoulder sink-in," which the company said makes it more comfortable for people who sleep on their sides.

A sample layout of seats in Lufthansa's new business-class cabin. Lufthansa

The new business-class cabin is part of Lufthansa's huge revamp of its long-haul flight offerings.

In total, more than 80 new aircraft will get the layouts, while some aircraft currently in service will have the layout retrofitted to their existing cabins.