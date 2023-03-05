Yankees’ Luis Severino gets extra strikeout thanks to pitch clock
By Greg Joyce,
4 days ago
Here are some nuggets from Yankees’ spring training on Friday:
Exit on high note
Jonathan Loaisiga, leaving soon for the WBC, looked sharp with a pair of strikeouts in the fourth inning. He gave up three hits and a run, but it was all on weak contact, including at least two of the hits coming off broken bats.
Nick nicked
Left-handed reliever Nick Ramirez, who has impressed early on as a non-roster invitee, got tagged for four runs on two hits and two walks in an inning of work.
Caught my eye
One of Luis Severino’s six strikeouts on the day was neither looking nor swinging — it was courtesy of the pitch clock.
With a 2-2 count, Rays first baseman Ben Gamel was not ready by the eight-second mark, so the umpire gave him a violation and the automatic strike for strike three.
“I think I’m going to start working on that,” Severino said with a laugh.
Sunday’s schedule
Carlos Rodon will start his first game in a Yankees (spring) uniform against the Braves at 1:05 p.m. at CoolToday Park.
Comments / 0