Open in App
Dallas, TX
See more from this location?
Sporting News

How to watch Kevin Durant vs. Kyrie Irving: Suns vs. Mavericks start time, TV channel, live stream

By Gilbert McGregor,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cu5Eu_0l8Fxfee00

Less than a month ago, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were teammates with the Nets. Fast forward to today and the two friends are set to face off for the first time as members of their new teams.

The grass may not always be greener on the other side, but Durant and Irving left Brooklyn in search of greener pastures. One game between Durant's Suns and Irving's Mavericks won't determine which player is better off in the long run, but it will definitely be worth tuning into.

At the foreground of the head-to-head between Durant and Irving is a matchup between two solid teams that battled for seven games during last year's Western Conference Semifinals. While Phoenix is looking to make a late-season surge up the West's standings, Dallas is looking to avoid a late-season plunge as it has struggled to get Irving and superstar teammate Luka Doncic on the same page up to this point.

With each of the above factors at play, you won't want to miss this game. The Sporting News has you covered with everything you need to know in order to tune in.

MORE: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden showed championship potential in just 16 games

What channel is Suns vs. Mavericks on?

  • TV channel (national): ABC
  • Live stream: Sling TV

In the United States, Suns vs. Mavericks will air nationally on ABC. Dave Pasch will handle play-by-play duties alongside analyst Hubie Brown. Cassidy Hubbarth will report from the sidelines.

Viewers in the U.S. can also stream Suns vs. Mavericks on Sling TV.

Fans in the U.S. can watch the biggest games during the final stretch of the 2022-23 NBA season on Sling TV, which is now offering HALF OFF your first month! Stream Sling Orange for $20 in your first month to catch all regular season games on TNT, ESPN & ABC. For games on NBA TV, subscribe to Sling Orange & Sports Extra for $27.50 in your first month. Local regional blackout restrictions apply.

SIGN UP FOR SLING: English | Spanish

Suns vs. Mavericks start time

  • Date: Sunday, March 5
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET | 10 a.m. PT

Suns vs. Mavericks from the American Airlines Center is scheduled to tip off shortly after 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 5, which is 12 p.m. local time in Dallas.

Suns schedule 2022-23

Here are Phoenix's next five games:

Date Opponent Time (ET) National TV
March 5 at Mavericks 1 p.m. ABC
March 8 vs. Thunder 9 p.m.
March 11 vs. Kings 9 p.m.
March 13 at Warriors 10 p.m. ESPN
March 14 vs. Bucks 10 p.m. NBA TV

Mavericks schedule 2022-23

Here are Dallas' next five games:

Date Opponent Time (ET) National TV
March 5 vs. Suns 1 p.m. ABC
March 7 vs. Jazz 8:30 p.m.
March 8 at Pelicans 7:30 p.m. ESPN
March 11 at Grizzlies 8 p.m.
March 13 vs. Grizzlies 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dallas, TX newsLocal Dallas, TX
How long is Luka Doncic out? Thigh injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Mavericks star
Dallas, TX22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Shawn Kemp arrested: Former NBA All-Star booked in connection with drive-by shooting in Tacoma
Tacoma, WA21 hours ago
Warriors vs. Grizzlies live score, updates, highlights from Western Conference showdown
Memphis, TN26 minutes ago
No, the Lakers should not retire LeBron James’ jersey: Pau Gasol’s ceremony tells us why
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Why are the Lakers retiring Pau Gasol's jersey? Franchise legend to join Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson in rafters
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Jonathan Toews health update: Why Blackhawks captain remains out of lineup, and may not play again this season
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Jordan Love contract details: How long is Packers QB's deal with Green Bay?
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Longest postseason droughts in North American sports history: Kings aim to end historic NBA playoff drought
Sacramento, CA2 hours ago
How to watch UFC Vegas 71: Date, time, channel, live streams, odds & card for Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili
Las Vegas, NV9 hours ago
What time is Knicks vs. Kings on? TV channel, live streams for 2023 Thursday NBA game
New York City, NY14 hours ago
Can Grizzlies survive with Ja Morant out indefinitely? 4 major questions facing Memphis
Memphis, TN13 hours ago
NBA Best Bets for Thursday: Knicks vs. Kings odds, picks, predictions, & props
Sacramento, CA5 hours ago
Are Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns playing tonight? 76ers vs. Timberwolves time, TV channel and live stream
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia prediction: Undefeated boxer breaks down fight, ranks lightweight division
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Jake Paul challenges Floyd Mayweather to fight, blasts boxing legend for 'almost jumping' him in Miami
Miami, FL9 hours ago
Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight? Clippers vs. Raptors time, TV channel and live stream for Wednesday NBA game
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy