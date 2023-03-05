Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
Daily News

Comrie’s Penn plan death sentence: Hochul needs to find a better way to fix the train station

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News,

4 days ago
Comrie the conductor. Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/TNS

State Sen. Leroy Comrie chairs the committee on Corporations, Authorities and Commissions, but Friday he was coroner, declaring “dead” the Cuomo/Hochul plan to fund New York’s share of the MTA’s $7 billion Penn Station rehab and Amtrak’s wholly unneeded $11 billion Penn annex by relying on money from the construction of 10 large towers — towers that developer Steve Roth’s Vornado will not be erecting.

Actually, Comrie was doing the medical examiner’s job without a physician license because New York City doesn’t have a coroner, but his lifelessness verdict was the same during his oversight hearing in calling to start over without wasting more time: “I hope that we can convince the governor and her team to do this tomorrow and throw this plan out because everyone knows that it’s not going anywhere.” We hope so too. Hochul should dump the terrible plan she inherited from Cuomo.

What has no hope is the Cuomo/Hochul scheme and the state Empire State Development Corp. was a no-show for the hearing, despite having been invited to appear. The agency submitted two pages of mushy written testimony. But even the skilled Comrie would have found it difficult to elicit answers from two sheets of paper. In fact, there are no answers because they have no plan without Roth and Vornado, which have mothballed their blueprints.

ESD is busy trying to finalize a very bad Buffalo stadium deal (which still hasn’t closed). The difference is that while local yokels up there want that boondoggle, everyone here is opposed to the Penn nonsense and the guy who was supposed to fund it has packed it in.

While the MTA has done their best to upgrade their half of Penn, the half used by NJTransit and Amtrak remains a pit with too-short tracks and low ceilings. Comrie said that Penn must be fixed, such as making all 21 tracks long enough to accommodate 12-car trains and stated during the hearing he had seen other plans. What are those other plans? They have to be better than the corpse Hochul now has.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2023 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
This City Is Considered The Most Dangerous In New York State
Buffalo, NY17 days ago
New York, New Jersey prepare for 'biggest snowstorm of the season'
New York City, NY9 days ago
PHOTO: Man who groped girl, 15, aboard Manhattan subway train sought by police
Manhattan, NY3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
Jean-Pierre Laughs Out Loud At Reporter Who Notes Biden Schedule And Asks ‘What’s He Up To?’
Philadelphia, PA12 hours ago
Opinion: Lori Lightfoot’s fatal political mistake
Chicago, IL8 days ago
Girl who went missing from a mall in 2018 found in Mexico
Vancouver, WA7 hours ago
Empty Shelves and Closed Doors: More Retail Chains Shutting Down Locations in New York
New York City, NY3 days ago
Suspect who robbed UPS worker delivering on Staten Island sought
Staten Island, NY4 days ago
NYPD: Woman found dead in back of car in Manhattan
Manhattan, NY4 days ago
Four Ferraris, three thieves: another 'Italian job' on Long Island
Plainview, NY4 days ago
Former NYC teacher shamed by DOE head over his military service: lawsuit
New York City, NY5 days ago
Group sought in attempted purse robbery in Midtown
Manhattan, NY3 days ago
4 Long Island hospitals named among the best in the country
Stony Brook, NY13 hours ago
Cops searching for man who stuck up Brooklyn Checkers drive-through at gunpoint
Brooklyn, NY6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy