Opinion/Brown: Cape senior 'think tank' asks if Joe Biden is too old to run again

After three years of teaching at the Academy of Lifelong Learning, I thought it might be interesting to poll my students and ex-students about Joe Biden. The Academy enrolls students from their mid-50s on up. It's an impressive population, alert, curious, and both interesting and interested in many things.

The question of ageism came up frequently. Here is a high performing group of seniors asking whether another senior is still capable of the highest office in the land, with all the rigors and pressures that entails.

I wonder whether putting an “__ism” in front of a word automatically makes it a vice. I just turned 77 and despite my physical infirmities, can think and love as well as ever. But I'm also aware that the meter is running. The thing about old age is that we can be perfectly all right - until suddenly we're not. If I got senile, I'd either stop writing or the paper would make that decision for me. It's not that simple when you're the president of the United States.

Consequently, 24 of the 34 respondents sent me letters explaining why, though many of them admired and appreciated Joe Biden's presidency, they don't want him to run again. Mind you, this is hardly a scientific survey, and most of the people who replied are moderate to liberal in their politics. But they represent an important demographic - and if an academic crowd of local seniors think Biden is too old, their explanations might be worth hearing.

“I do not think President Biden should run again,” wrote Karen. “I’m concerned about his physical stamina and his mental acuity. That’s not to say I am not proud of all the achievements he made during his first two years.”

“He also is right on with respect to Russia and Putin,” added Anton, "and he maintains support of Ukraine as he leads the NATO response.”

Several writers felt that America’s cringeworthy retreat from Afghanistan was Biden’s lowest moment. Despite the valor and sacrifice of American service personnel and their families, in the end, Afghanistan and Vietnam would bring us to the same situation. The minute we stopped bailing, both ships sunk.

Biden’s State of the Union address occurred after our survey was taken and a few writers sent follow-up letters to respond after the speech. “Having watched the State of the Union last night,” said one, “I feel at this point that Joe Biden is the best person to ensure that Donald Trump or his ilk do not capture the presidency in 2024.” There was lots of affection for Joe Biden – and respect, but then that same worry: “I hope his health does not deteriorate.”

“Let’s not think we have much of a voice,” Rob cautioned. “The powers - money and media - masters of selection, slant and silencing - have confidence in their ability to shape the populace. Having a thumb on the scale at some point produces the outcome.”

Not running Joe Biden opened two cans of worms. “I'm stumped for a viable acceptable candidate,” complained Sharon, and she was not alone. “Ideally,” Tom suggested, “the perfect Democratic candidate would be a lot like Biden, but charismatic, hugely articulate, funny sometimes, and 25 or 30 years younger."

There was a second concern, fairly widely shared. “I have been severely disappointed in Kamala.” said Suzanne. “Harris is not popular,” added Jim, “and I’m disenchanted with her myself. I think she would be eliminated in the primary process, but no matter how it happens, denying the first Black woman VP the chance to run for president is a bad look for the party.”

I wonder if it might demonstrate something important for Democrats to be able to sideline a person of color if she were under-performing. Besides, there are so many attractive alternatives: Cory Booker, Wes Moore, the new governor of Maryland… Stacey Abrams and Sen. (Raphael ) Warnock of Georgia, to name a few our writers covered.

If not Joe, then who? Several respondents wished the Democrats had a more visible process to feed fresh talent into the system. “I would love to see Adam Schiff as our next president,” said Cheryl. “He is intelligent, fair, honorable, truly cares about our country and is well spoken.”

Two Democrats wished former Gov. Baker was available. Laura wrote that Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg came to mind… maybe (Michigan Gov.) Gretchen Whitmer. Others liked Buttigieg but worried the electorate wasn’t ready to elect a gay candidate, whatever qualities he might possess. “If there is a dynamic leader of integrity and vision for middle-of-the-road policies,” wrote Sheldon, summing things up, “I’d be for him regardless of party.”

Lawrence Brown is a columnist for the Cape Cod Times. Email him at columnresponse@gmail.com.

