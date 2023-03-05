Open in App
Bourne, MA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Cape Cod Times

Bourne High girls basketball team celebrate Raeghan Blake's birthday in style

By André Simms, Cape Cod Times,

4 days ago

BOURNE -- With less than a minute remaining in the Bourne High girls basketball team's 50-42 win over Hamilton-Wenham in the Division 4 Round of 32, a timeout was called.

Instead of the gym quieting down, "Happy Birthday" was being sung from the stands.

In the Bourne huddle, Canalwomen freshman Raeghan Blake, the birthday girl, shielded her face from her adoring family's singing.

More: Sandwich High girls basketball has its Schwager back following tourney win

By that point, the freshman had already left her mark on the game, and in her freshman season has left her mark on the program.

"She's a hooper," Bourne coach Stephen Wenzel said. "The ball player you see out there, she's a better practice player. ... She's become a leader as a freshman."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NPxjj_0l8Fu2gj00

Blake was at the heart of a lot of the good things that the Canalwomen did in this game. She finished with 10 points and had countless hustle plays that set her team up for success.

It was her first taste of the pressure-packed environment of the MIAA state tournament, and she rose to the occasion, but was she nervous?

"Oh yeah, for sure," Blake said. "Once I saw everybody, and my family, I just kind of got nervous, and then something happened and ended up throwing up, and then I got right back out there."

More: Bourne basketball led by Fantastic 4 (Andrade, Ullo, Reynolds and Dankert) in tourney win

She wasn't alone, sophomore guard Paige Meda said after the game that the whole team felt the nerves.

"We were all nervous," Meda said. "Before every game, we always go in the locker room and we have this playlist that we listen to and that normally gets the nerves away for us."

Meda is just a sophomore, yet her and classmate Mckinley Wenzel were the ones who coach Wenzel said were telling their younger teammates what to expect in this environment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UcS5S_0l8Fu2gj00

"Believe it or not, those two sophomores, we had conversations with them about talking with our freshman this year about those experiences and what this is going to be like," Wenzel said.

The nerves showed in the first quarter. Bourne didn't score its first points until nearly halfway through the quarter, when Blake scored in the post. The first stanza ended tied at 9-9.

The Canalwomen looked like a different team in the second quarter. The defense was swarming, particularly in their full-court press and created turnovers which led to easy buckets.

More: Wrestler makes history + track stars: Vote for the Cape Cod High School Player of the Week

However, there's a fine line between pressing, pushing the pace and playing out of control. Coach Wenzel said at times, his team ended up on the wrong side of that line.

The Canalwomen pushed the lead to as many as 11 in the second quarter, but a sloppy close meant that they only took a seven-point lead into the locker room. The same story was true in the third. Bourne started strong, and led by 13 for a couple minutes, but a 7-0 Hamilton-Wenham run, fueled by Canalwomen turnovers let them the Generals back in the game.

"I thought we played a little too fast at times," Coach Wenzel said. "I think we gave six points away at the end of the second quarter, and six points at the end of the third quarter, and that turned the whole game."

In the fourth, Blake popped up again with an impact play. It started with her clearing a rebound in traffic, and swinging an outlet pass up the right side. Just seconds later the ball was already at the other end of the floor, for a layup from Meda to put the Canalwomen up eight and settle things down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H2zVU_0l8Fu2gj00

It was a play from start to finish that required composure and intelligence. Coach Wenzel said he wasn't worried about his team's ability to play, but rather their ability to stay calm under pressure.

"I wasn't worried about their scoring, I wasn't worried about their defensive energy, I was worried about the moment. I was worried about the breathing," Stephen Wenzel said.

Blake fouled out early in the fourth quarter, meaning someone else would have to help close the game out.

Freshman Aubrey France took that challenge. Coach Wenzel called her a "defensive specialist" and she certainly lived up to that. Not only was she disruptive in passing lanes the whole game, she also took a key charge in the fourth quarter to help ice the game.

"She's one of the girls for me that says, 'Coach I don't even care about scoring, I just want to cover somebody,'" Wenzel said. "She really embraces the challenge,"

That charge swung the momentum permanently in Bourne's favor. Meda, who finished with a game-high 21 points, went 5 for 6 from the free throw line in the closing stages to help seal the win.

The win was the final game at home for the Canalwomen this postseason. Next up the team goes on the road to take on No. 6 Malden Catholic (date and time to be determined).

"We're in the Sweet 16, and we'll go give Malden Catholic hell," Wenzel said.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Bourne High girls basketball team celebrate Raeghan Blake's birthday in style

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Bourne, MA newsLocal Bourne, MA
Rollover crash reported on ramp from rotary to Route 25 in Bourne
Bourne, MA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Actress Jenna Ortega Kicked Off Her Best Year in New Bedford
New Bedford, MA3 days ago
UPDATE: Family reports 14-year-old Fall River girl that was missing found out of state
Fall River, MA4 days ago
What are the top 5 snowiest Marches on record?
Providence, RI3 days ago
CELEBRATING IRISH & FRENCH CULTURE IN THE BLACKSTONE VALLEY
Woonsocket, RI2 days ago
Police searching for missing Milton teen
Milton, MA3 days ago
Warwick mourns loss of retired police K-9
Warwick, RI1 day ago
Police respond to report of shots fired in Providence
Providence, RI2 days ago
Missing Fairhaven woman found alive on rocky jetty, authorities say
Fairhaven, MA2 days ago
Man wins $1M on scratch ticket he got from vending machine while eating lunch at Mass. Restaurant
Middleborough, MA1 day ago
Massachusetts braces for winter weather and wind advisories; snow and gusty winds up to 50mph
Norton, MA4 days ago
St. Patrick’s Parade organizers preparing for Neo-Nazi visitors
Boston, MA4 days ago
Pedestrian killed in car addicent
Fairhaven, MA22 hours ago
Student hospitalized after small fire in dorm at Bentley University in Waltham, Massachusetts
Waltham, MA2 days ago
Woman hit by car in Fairhaven dies
Fairhaven, MA2 days ago
Detached house sells for $801,027 in Mendon
Mendon, MA1 day ago
Massachusetts State Police rescue person whose car was swept up in high tide
Boston, MA3 days ago
The Changing Face of Retail: Decline Story of Silver City Galleria, Taunton, Massachusetts
Taunton, MA4 days ago
Fairhaven Pedestrian Hit by Car Dies in Hospital
Fairhaven, MA3 days ago
Man convicted of stealing Super Bowl rings in Bristol County accused of claiming to be a homeless vet to defraud
Attleboro, MA1 day ago
Search and Rescue Unit looking for South Coast woman who disappeared while walking her dog
Fairhaven, MA3 days ago
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State
Springfield, MA4 days ago
Popular Supermarket in Brockton to Close Permanently
Brockton, MA3 days ago
Someone in New Bedford Is Leaving Bread in Random Cars Leaving Behind So Many Unanswered Questions
New Bedford, MA3 days ago
Man charged in Pawtucket shooting
Pawtucket, RI3 days ago
National suicide expert Lindsay M. Hayes begins review at Bristol County Sheriff’s Office
Dartmouth, MA3 days ago
Boston Police Investigating Armed Robbery at Downtown Crossing Store
Boston, MA2 days ago
Hopkinton Police Incident Log for March 6, 2023
Hopkinton, MA1 day ago
Blessing Barn Bookstore employing workers with special needs, intellectual disabilities
Mendon, MA3 days ago
New Bedford Fire Department undertakes “Mayday” exercises to rescue their own in a crisis
New Bedford, MA11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy