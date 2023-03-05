Rita's Reflections: Taking a deep breath before a Sunday confession

Amanda’s smiling face welcomed me as I entered the Glass Jar Dispensary to pick up my online order. Another Sunday confession: I smoke marijuana and, yes, I do inhale. Whew, now I can exhale.

Glass Jar is the only locally owned marijuana dispensary in Monroe. Amanda was the first person in the public I talked with about my column. I was excited to give my two cents on the still controversial topic and maybe throw in some sixth sense.

I take full responsibility for something I have every right to possess. Some of us felt the local dialogue was manipulated and misleading in the guise of keeping children safe. Please, let’s get real here. People can grow that stuff in their backyards. Can we be sure our children are safe attending school or college? No. That's the reality.

When Prohibition days were celebrated recently with the very thing that was prohibited, I giggled picturing people passing a doobie around celebrating the same way when the smoke clears. If you want real facts about marijuana, check out the documentary “Going to Pot.” Talk about conspiracy theories. I smell a cover up!

Larry and I hear interesting comments when people ask us where we are from. We have heard Monroe described as “rough, snarky, cliquish and racist.” Hey, don’t shoot the messenger.

Because of our last name, Larry and I (mostly me), hear comments we do not always appreciate. I am the type that never makes assumptions about anyone. I would appreciate the same courtesy in return.

Many people naively believe prescription medication is safer and less harmful than using marijuana. Or worse, that only quack doctors prescribe it. I am mindful to use marijuana as I would any medication with a warning on it, just like the label says. I must admit, I have suffered from a bad case of the munchies a time or two.

Ten years ago, I researched using marijuana for anxiety and pain associated with fibromyalgia. I was looking for something other than popping a pill and the desire to manage my symptoms on my terms, not my doctor's. I have had severe reactions to prescription medications in the past. I was, and still am, very leery what I put in my body. I have not taken as much as an aspirin in 10 years. God’s grass works for me.

I talked with all four of my female doctors to get their opinion. None of them said anything negative about marijuana. When I told my dermatologist, Dr. Paulette, her response was “You go, girl!” Her support made my day just as much as the Purple Octane Jealousy Amanda sold me.

Marijuana has shown to be excellent for PTSD. I had a very brief experience with that. I cannot imagine the lingering affects our war veterans deal with. It didn't have a name then, but I know my dad suffered from PTSD. That breaks my heart.

Marijuana can be helpful. Marijuana can also be harmful. If you use cannabis in any form, keep it locked away from children. The edibles look just like regular candy, and food it is impossible to distinguish the difference. Too much THC can produce very unpleasant side effects in an adult. It would be compounded in a child. Pregnant women should never partake.

Amanda said she didn't tell a close family member she worked at a marijuana dispensary because she didn't want to be judged. When she let it slip that she made good money in tips; the cat was out of the bag. The place Amanda was supposedly working at didn’t have a tip jar. I admire Amanda’s desire to be honest. Honesty, is always the best policy. Even if it isn’t looked upon that way anymore.

Rita Zorn is a wife, mother, grandmother and lifetime Monroe County resident. She can be reached at 7.noniez@gmail.com.