College/Community Symphony Band and Agora Chorale to present an ode to joy Monday

“A Journey to Joy,” featuring the College/Community Symphony Band and the Agora Chorale, will be presented at 7:30 p.m. March 6 in the Meyer Theater, La-Z-Boy Center at Monroe County Community College, 1555 S. Raisinville Road. Admission is free.

The spring concert also wraps up Monroe County’s Underground Railroad series.

“Although the band is only playing one selection inspired by the Underground Railroad series, this concert is the final event in the series,” Mark Felder, band director, said. “That song is ‘They Shall Run and Be Free’ by Brant Karrick. Mr. Karrick is a former band director at the University of Toledo.”

Other songs in the concert will continue the theme of joy, Felder said. Jonathan Lunneberg directs the Agora Chorale.

“The concert's title, ‘A Journey to Joy,’ aptly describes the entire concert,” Felder said.

The 28-member Agora Chorale will open the program and will perform songs by Johan Sebastian Bach or inspired by Bach, including “An Wasserflüssen Babylon,” “I’m Gonna Sing When the Spirit Says Sing” and “On the Common Ground by Alice Parker,” which will feature guest soloist Heather Yanke Lunneberg.

Mercy Olson will accompany the Agora Chorale.

The final piece of the concert will be “I Would Be True," performed by the Agora Chorale.

“It was written by Undine Smith Moore, who was called the ‘Dean of Black Women Composers,’” Felder said. “It will bring joy. I believe that all of the band selections bring joy as well.”

The 80-member band will perform several songs new to them. Among them are "Olympiada,” "O Waly, Waly” and "Fiat Lux” (Let There Be Light). New song “Each Moment Should Be Lived Fully” was written by Ypsilanti composer Brooke Pierson.

“If the audience applauds enough, there might be a special treat at the end,” Felder said. “Look for information about the truly grand finale to our season on May 8.”

The Agora Chorale’s season finale is May 2. Both finales are at MCCC.