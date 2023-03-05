Open in App
Monroe, MI
The Monroe News

St. Mary Catholic Central High School students visited by robotic dog

By The Monroe News,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qjERv_0l8FtzCm00

A robotic dog visited St. Mary Catholic Central High School last week.

“We welcomed a team from Gray Solutions to SMCC for an all-school assembly designed to instill curiosity in students toward careers in STEM careers. One of the ways they accomplish this is with their Boston Dynamics robotic dog, Spot. The four-legged robotic dog demonstrates the power of automation to students and allows their team to display cutting-edge technology utilized in the manufacturing industry,” Jeff Goda, SMCC’s director of marketing and communications, said.

Samuel Janes, a senior robotics engineer based in Lexington, Kentucky, showed off Spot. Janes also discussed his robotics career.

“Spot provides cutting-edge technology to the manufacturing industry with various capabilities that increase production efficiency. The four-legged robotic dog is a great tool to help us demonstrate the power of automation to students,” the company said.

The SMCC visit was organized by Matthew Meiser, a 1991 SMCC graduate and manager of digital transformation for Gray Solutions.

Gray Solutions is automation and process integration company that works with clients in the food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, and life science industries.

