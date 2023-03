defenseworld.net

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Short Interest Down 22.7% in February By Defense World Staff, 4 days ago

By Defense World Staff, 4 days ago

STRT opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38. ...