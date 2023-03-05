Top stories: Fraud, pay incentives, and playoff win

As we head into the week, let's take a look at the news from this past week.

New Bedford beat Brockton for the Whalers' first playoff win in 12 years. It was New Bedford’s first playoff win since 2011 when the Whalers capped a perfect 20-0 regular season by winning the Div. 1 South Sectional championship before falling to Andover in the state semifinals. Brockton, which was making its first playoff appearance since 2019, won both regular season meetings with New Bedford by a combined seven points.

The whaling industry put New Bedford on the map long ago by bringing the city commercial success, but in this day and age, the focus has turned to offshore wind, in combination with the fishing industry as a way to drive New Bedford’s economy. Civic and business leaders are joining Mayor Jon Mitchell in asking that investment in offshore wind be made a priority in Gov. Maura Healey’s statewide economic development plan as New Bedford strives to be a leader in both the offshore wind and fishing industries.

South Coast Rail: There's a program to provide noise-mitigation to affected homes

Noise mitigation to neighboring homes was factored into the MBTA South Coast Rail Project from its early stages. Now that commuter rail service is scheduled to begin by the end of the year, the noise mitigation program offered to affected homeowners is underway.

Potentially eligible dwellings were identified under federal guidelines along the route in a 2013 environmental impact study that measured noise impact. They included 12 in New Bedford, 53 in Fall River, 25 in Freetown, eight in Lakeville, 14 in Berkley, 23 in Taunton, 23 in Raynham, 56 in Easton, and 21 in Stoughton. The list was updated in 2018 after further review by acoustic engineers and after some properties converted from commercial to residential in the interim. The current dwelling list includes 20 in New Bedford, 98 in Fall River, 31 in Freetown, nine in Lakeville, 15 in Berkley, and 11 in Taunton.

Affected homes are eligible to receive funding of up to $30,000 per dwelling unit. A single-family home is considered one dwelling unit, while a dwelling with four apartments would be considered four units.

'Nana's Boys': New Bedford native releases his first feature film

After screening at 10 different film festivals, winning two awards and securing a North American distribution from Breaking Glass Pictures, Whaling City’s Ashton Pina’s film “Nana’s Boys” is now available on demand and DVD for everyone to see.

“My grandmother was always kind of my rock,” said Pina, 34, writer and director of the feature film of dedicating it to her. “For most people, living in the Black experience, their grandmothers play a really crucial part in their upbringing, and it really does take that village.”

The film world premiered at the 2022 Inside Out Film Festival, and went on to play Reeling 2022: The 40th Chicago LGBTQ+ International Film Festival, Newfest, aGLIFF's Prism LGBTQ+ Film Festival, Out on Film Atlanta, and took home the coveted Best Narrative Feature award at both the Black Alphabet Film Festival and the Baltimore International Black Film Festival.

Addiction treatment clinic in Fall River closed due to health care fraud charges

The Massachusetts operator of a chain of addiction treatment clinics has been charged in federal court in Providence with millions of dollars of health care fraud, aggravated identity theft, money laundering, and obstruction announced Rhode Island United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha Thursday.

Michael Brier, 60, of Newton, Mass., Mi Ok Bruining, 62, of Warwick, R.I., and Recovery Connections Centers of America Inc. are charged by criminal complaint with health care fraud. Brier was also charged in the complaint with aggravated identity theft, money laundering and obstruction, according to a press release.

RCC had petitioned to open a clinic in downtown New Bedford at 270 Union St., but a special permit was denied by the New Bedford Zoning Board of Appeals last November because of parking concerns.

Shawn Oliver is Ward 3's new city councilor, winning over Carmen Amaral in a vote of 414 to 307, or 57.26% to 42.46%, in Tuesday's special election. The seat became open with Councilor Hugh Dunn's resignation in December. Oliver will now finish out Dunn's remaining year in office.

Oliver, 39, 63 Upton St., is a correction officer at MCI-Cedar Junction. He's also a New Bedford constable and notary public. He is a product of New Bedford schools and a New Bedford High School graduate.

A press release criticizing Oliver for posting offensive memes that was put out by the Coalition for Social Justice, which describes itself as an advocate for economic opportunity, less than a week before the election did not keep him from the win.

New Bedford offering $5,000 bonuses to new police officers to beef up depleted ranks

The city will immediately begin offering $5,000 signing bonuses to new police officers to supplement ranks that are down about 45 officers. Mayor Jon Mitchell in making the announcement said the department is budgeted for 259 officers but is currently at about 214.

The bonus is not only meant to attract police officers but to keep them as well. If an officer fails to remain with the department for at least five years, the bonus has to be paid back to the city. Officers will get the bonus just prior to being sworn in.

Mitchell and Police Chief Paul Oliveira said depleted ranks have been a problem for urban departments across the country as of late.

