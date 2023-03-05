'Madcat' Ruth and quartet wrap up local blues series Tuesday

TEMPERANCE – Peter “Madcat” Ruth, a Grammy Award-winning musician, will wrap up the local Black History Month blues concert series.

Ruth and his band will perform at 7 p.m. March 7 at the Bedford Branch Library of the Monroe County Library System, 8575 Jackman Road. Admission is free; the public is welcome.

This year's blues series began in February and is sponsored by MCLS, Monroe County Community College and a local Blues Coalition of community partners. Ruth, a harmonica virtuoso and multi-instrumentalist, has been part of the local series since 1990. This year, he’ll perform with his C.A.R.Ma. Quartet.

The quartet also features John Churchville on Indian tabla drums. Churchville has a world music performance degree and played tabla on the Grammy Award-winning album “Home” by Americana artist Billy Strings. Brennan Andes plays bass. He’s played jazz in Ann Arbor for more than 20 years. Longtime musician Dan Ripke plays guitar and sings.

“Widely acknowledged as one of the most versatile harmonica players in the world, Peter ‘Madcat’ Ruth has assembled a group of veteran musicians to explore the evolution of the blues by mixing in elements of jazz, folk, world music, Americana, fusion, Motown and jam band,” organizers said. “The members have a common interest in Indian music and incorporate instruments and rhythms not often heard in the blues.”

The C.A.R.Ma. Quartet started in 2021 and tours throughout Michigan and the Midwest. It has one album, “Cosmic Convergence.”

Ruth has been an Ann Arbor musician since the early 1970s.

“Madcat began his lifelong musical journey in Chicago, studying with one of the most in-demand harmonica players in Memphis and Chicago, harmonica legend Big Walter Horton,” organizers said. “From that early education, Madcat has been a worldwide ambassador for the harmonica and its place in diverse musical traditions. Mostly known as a blues musician, he has also played with jazz pianist Dave Brubeck and numerous bands playing progressive rock, Americana, folk and world music.”

For 24 years, he toured with guitarist/singer Shari Kane. He also was a member of Chris Brubeck’s Triple Threat and spent time in Brazil playing with the Big Joe Manfra Blues Band. Some of his other bands were Madcat’s Pressure Cooker and The Madcat Midnight Blues Journey.

Ruth has appeared on more than 130 recordings. He won a Grammy as a featured soloist on classical composer William Bolcom’s album “Songs of Innocence and of Experience.”

For more information, visit www.mymcls.com.