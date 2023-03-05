Open in App
Brockton, MA
The Enterprise

Brockton shooting; fatal pedestrian crashes: Top 5 stories in the Brockton area last week

By Kathy Bossa, The Enterprise,

4 days ago
BROCKTON − Two fatal pedestrian accidents happened in the Brockton area last week. A 70-year-old Brockton man was struck while he was "attempting to cross the roadway" on North Quincy Street in Brockton, near the Abington town line. Police are looking for a second driver who left scene in that fatal crash. An 84-year-old Easton man died as a result of injuries sustained in a pedestrian crash in area of 519 Foundry St. in Easton.

K-9 McKee, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois, is the newest member of the Bridgewater Police Department.

Brockton Police are investigating a shooting on Menlo Street Monday night where one woman was sent to the hospital.

In case you missed it, here are five stories of the top stories from the past week throughout the Brockton area.

Police looking for second driver who left scene in fatal Brockton pedestrian crash

Investigators are looking for a driver whose Jeep "appeared" to strike a pedestrian while he lay in a Brockton roadway just moments after having been struck by another vehicle, the DA's office said Wednesday afternoon. At around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, Leland Thompson, 70, of Brockton, was hit by the vehicles near the Abington town line, Darren Duarte, a spokesperson for the Brockton Police Department said. Thompson was transported to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, where he was pronounced dead of his injuries, according to a written statement from the Plymouth County district attorney's office Wednesday afternoon.

Woman found shot inside parked SUV on Menlo Street in Brockton

Police are investigating a shooting on Menlo Street Monday night where one woman was sent to the hospital, according to spokesperson for the Brockton Police Department Darren Duarte. At 10:53 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, the police department received a "gunfire alert" from ShotSpotter, the city's electronic gunshot detection system, which "identified several rounds fired on Menlo Street," a written statement from the Brockton Police Department said. Upon arrival, police located a male and a 28-year-old injured female inside a parked SUV and emergency medical services transported the woman to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Easton man, 84, killed in pedestrian crash

An 84-year-old Easton man died as a result of injuries sustained in a pedestrian crash. Officers responded to the area of 519 Foundry St. (Route 106) about 6:45 p.m. Feb. 26 after receiving a 911 call reporting that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. "Upon arrival, Officers located a male lying in the roadway suffering from traumatic injuries," Police Chief Keith Boone said in a written statement.

Brockton students want culturally relevant food, not 'cardboard with cheese'

Eighth-grader Danzel Desronvil, who’s of Haitian descent, has been attending Brockton Public Schools for most of his life, and he said he’s never seen Haitian food in his school’s cafeteria, or, for that matter, Cape Verdean food, or other cuisines from countries many students hail from. Desronvil is part of a group of BPS middle school students working with Youth Sol to bring “culturally relevant food” from Haitian and Cape Verdean cuisines into BPS cafeterias.

4 displaced after Bridgewater house fire causes extensive damage

Four residents were displaced after a fire broke out in a two-family home in Bridgewater on Feb. 24 and caused extensive damage, officials said. The Bridgewater Fire Department responded to a call reporting a fire in the attic at 596 Main St. about 7 a.m. "Upon arrival, firefighters observed heavy smoke coming from the attic of the 2.5-story wood frame home," the fire department said in a statement. "Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, which had extended through the first and second floors on one side of the structure."

Staff writer Kathy Bossa can be reached by email at kbossa@enterprisenews.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Enterprise today.

