Lynden boys overwhelm Mark Morris to repeat as WIAA Class 2A state champions

By Jerrel Swenning,

4 days ago

YAKIMA, Wash. – In a tournament celebrated for its wide-openness with three top-five seeds bounced before the quarterfinals, order won out.

Defending champion Lynden, seeded an unfamiliar sixth after late-season struggles, dominated its way to a second straight title Saturday night, overwhelming No. 4 Mark Morris 61-43 in the Yakima SunDome.

It’s the 12 th championship for the Lions and sixth under coach Brian Roper.

None were more dominating than this one. Between the regional round to three games in the SunDome, Lynden won by an average of 24.5 points a game.

About the only thing shaky were the arms of Lions junior Anthony Canales as he hoisted the big gold ball above his head for the Lynden faithful to snap photo after photo.

“We just wanted to play our brand of basketball; play like the Lynden basketball we know,” said Canales, who scored 23 points and repeated as tournament MVP. “We knew we had to give everybody our best shot.”

Those shots were often haymakers. Saturday the Lions shot 49% while holding the Monarchs to 29%.

“We feel like we’re built for the postseason,” Roper said. “We hang our hat on defense, physical play, rebounding and sharing the ball.”

That just about covers the game Lynden senior Kobe Baar played Saturday with 16 points on 8-for-12 shooting, 10 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals. He provided the exclamation point with his first dunk with 2:25 left in the fourth quarter.

“He was special,” Roper said. “He made so many plays, he was so good defensively.”

No big deal, said the 6-foot-2 senior, who was mobbed by Canales after the dunk.

“I just came out and played with energy and had fun – and played with my brothers,” Baar said.

Mark Morris’ chances took a big hit barely a minute into the game when Kobe Parlin, the schools all-time leading scorer and an all-tournament selection, was whistled for his second foul. He returned in the second quarter, but that lasted just 39 seconds before he picked up a third foul.

Parlin didn’t score until late in the third quarter and had six points when he fouled out with 5:04 left in the game and understandably slapped the SunDome floor in frustration.

Braydon Olson led the Monarchs (25-3) with 21 points.

Canales added 5 rebounds and had 3 steals. The 6-foot-4 wing sported a plastic crown as he compared the two championships.

“I think it feels better (this year),” he said. “More hard work in the gym every morning, every night after practice.”

Northwest Conference rivals Lynden Christian repeated in 1A and joined the Lions for pictures after the 2A final. The rugged league helped prep the teams for state.

“A month ago we weren’t very good but things clicked at the end,” Roper said.

Indeed.

