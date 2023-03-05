Rosepine girls squad turns to juniors for first state championship win

By LaMar Gafford | Photo by Michael Odendahl

HAMMOND, La. - When Rosepine’s 12-point third quarter lead shrunk to three with 2:21 left in the fourth, it could have panicked and reverted to last year’s semifinal loss just 367 days earlier.

However, its junior backcourt of Addison Fruge and Kelly Norris would not allow that to happen.

The Lady Eagles won their first state championship in girls basketball after defeating Amite, 69-61, in the Division III non-select championship game at the Southeastern Louisiana University Center on Saturday.

“I’ve had a lot of struggles in these past two years and these girls picked me up and dusted me off,” Rosepine coach CT Kiely said. “I wanted this for them so bad. I prayed all night for their favor.

"I’m the energy, but they do the work.”

Fruge, an East Texas Baptist commit, scored a game-high 25 points with six rebounds, four assists and four steals to earn Most Outstanding Player honors.

With Lady Warrior freshman Kayla Toefield hitting a 3-pointer with 1:45 to make it 61-59, Fruge answered by scoring Rosepine’s final eight points.

“I played my hardest because I knew that if I messed up, my team would have my back,” Fruge said. “I just gave it my all.”

Not to be outdone, Norris added 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists, but Rosepine (29-7) had another junior that was ready to shine on the biggest stage.

Neveah Rivera made a difference on both sides of the floor with 15 points, nine rebounds and two steals. She also went 9-for-12 from the free-throw line.

“Neveah doesn’t get the credit that she deserves,” Kiely said. “She starts games on the best players in the state of Louisiana.

"What she does defensively and still have the energy going down, that just speaks to her work ethic. She’s worked to get to this spot.”

Rivera’s defense was impressive against Hai’ley Brumfield, as she helped contain her to 16 points on 6-of-18 shooting.

“We wanted to try to keep her out of the middle, but a guard like that, you can’t keep out of the middle,” Kiely said. “You just have to hope to contain. Our gameplan was to keep her under 20.”

Amite (26-5) tried to speed up the pace to their liking, but the Lady Eagles kept finding an answer.

“When we were preparing for them, I told the girls, ‘Hey, they’re just like us. They want to push the ball back at you,'" Lady Warriors coach Renee Pierre said. “I wasn’t surprised at all on how fast they were.

"They actually didn’t play as fast as I thought they were.”

Prior to this season, the only time Rosepine made the finals was in 1977, when it lost to Washington in the Class B championship game. However, it focused on being the first to win a championship and building to its culture.

“The big thing that we talked about was being 32 minutes away from being the first team in school history to win it,” Kiely said. “But this didn’t start this year. This started years ago when I first got here.

"The seniors that came before them set this culture. We just want to keep rolling.”