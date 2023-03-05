Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Chicago takes losing streak into game against Ottawa

By The Associated Press,

4 days ago

Ottawa Senators (32-26-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (21-35-5, eighth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks look to break a four-game losing streak when they take on the Ottawa Senators.

Chicago is 21-35-5 overall and 12-18-3 in home games. The Blackhawks have allowed 220 goals while scoring 150 for a -70 scoring differential.

Ottawa has a 13-14-2 record on the road and a 32-26-4 record overall. The Senators are 29-6-3 when scoring three or more goals.

The teams meet Monday for the second time this season. The Blackhawks won 4-3 in overtime in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Toews has 14 goals and 14 assists for the Blackhawks. Andreas Athanasiou has scored three goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

Brady Tkachuk has 26 goals and 40 assists for the Senators. Claude Giroux has five goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.7 assists, three penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Senators: 7-2-1, averaging four goals, seven assists, 5.2 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Colin Blackwell: day to day (groin), Jonathan Toews: out (illness), Reese Johnson: out (concussion).

Senators: Josh Norris: out for season (shoulder), Anton Forsberg: out (knees).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Chicago-area 17-year-old pleads not guilty in triple slaying
Bolingbrook, IL2 days ago
Penn State advances with third win over Illini this season
State College, PA58 minutes ago
No. 15 Xavier rallies to beat DePaul, reach Big East semis
Cincinnati, OH25 minutes ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Kochetkov returns for Hurricanes, blanks Flyers 1-0
Raleigh, NC36 minutes ago
Execution delayed for death row inmate who cut out his eyes
Sherman, TX2 days ago
Lawyers: Former NBA star Shawn Kemp fired in self-defense
Tacoma, WA4 hours ago
Reactions to the end of Jim Boeheim's career at Syracuse
Syracuse, NY23 hours ago
2nd victim from stampede after GloRilla concert identified
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Swarm of quakes at Alaska volcano could mean eruption coming
Anchorage, AK1 day ago
Grizzlies tried to address Morant’s actions before gun video
Memphis, TN2 hours ago
Robert Blake, actor acquitted in wife’s killing, dies at 89
Los Angeles, CA2 hours ago
Haliburton has career-high 19 assists in Pacers' OT win
Indianapolis, IN27 minutes ago
Top-seeded FAU routs Western Kentucky in C-USA quarterfinal
Bowling Green, KY1 hour ago
Padres newcomer Wacha pitches 3 innings in spring debut
San Diego, CA2 hours ago
Oubre, Rozier help Hornets deal Pistons 10th straight loss
Detroit, MI45 minutes ago
Knicks' Jalen Brunson sidelined again by left foot soreness
New York City, NY2 days ago
Oregon closes on 7-0 run, beats WSU 75-70 in Pac-12 tourney
Pullman, WA1 hour ago
Texans lose 5th-round pick, fined for extra Watson benefit
Houston, TX5 hours ago
Texas Tech coach Adams resigns after insensitive comments
Lubbock, TX23 hours ago
Castaneda's 31 leads Akron over Buffalo in MAC quarterfinals
Akron, OH1 hour ago
San Jose St. wins 81-77 in OT against Nevada in MWC tourney
San Jose, CA2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy