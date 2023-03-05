Chicago takes losing streak into game against Ottawa

Ottawa Senators (32-26-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (21-35-5, eighth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks look to break a four-game losing streak when they take on the Ottawa Senators.

Chicago is 21-35-5 overall and 12-18-3 in home games. The Blackhawks have allowed 220 goals while scoring 150 for a -70 scoring differential.

Ottawa has a 13-14-2 record on the road and a 32-26-4 record overall. The Senators are 29-6-3 when scoring three or more goals.

The teams meet Monday for the second time this season. The Blackhawks won 4-3 in overtime in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Toews has 14 goals and 14 assists for the Blackhawks. Andreas Athanasiou has scored three goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

Brady Tkachuk has 26 goals and 40 assists for the Senators. Claude Giroux has five goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.7 assists, three penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Senators: 7-2-1, averaging four goals, seven assists, 5.2 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Colin Blackwell: day to day (groin), Jonathan Toews: out (illness), Reese Johnson: out (concussion).

Senators: Josh Norris: out for season (shoulder), Anton Forsberg: out (knees).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.