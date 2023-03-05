Open in App
Macomb, IL
See more from this location?
voiceofalexandria.com

Western Illinois Leathernecks and Saint Thomas Tommies square off in Summit Tournament

By The Associated Press,

4 days ago
Saint Thomas Tommies (18-13, 9-9 Summit) vs. Western Illinois Leathernecks (16-13, 9-9 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Illinois -3.5; over/under is 145.5. BOTTOM LINE: The...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy