Open in App
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Disappointed Ciryl Gane reacts to UFC 285 defeat to Jon Jones: 'This is the first real loss I have'

By Nolan King,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iTvkA_0l8FhYr500

LAS VEGAS – Ciryl Gane hasn’t experienced a loss like this before.

Yes, he’s lost. Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou defeated him by unanimous decision at UFC 270 in January 2021. But for Gane (11-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC), that pales in comparison to his two-minute submission defeat to Jon Jones (27-1 MMA, 20-1 UFC) in the UFC 285 main event Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

“This is a real loss,” Gane told MMA Junkie and other reporters at a post-fight news conference. “This is the first real loss I have. When I think about the loss against Francis, it was not a big loss for me. I learned, but it was not too big. But this one is so painful. This one is a real loss. Now this is the past. I must go forward to see the future. I’m going to go straight back to the gym.”

Back to the drawing board Gane will go to reassess his game after his first defeat inside the distance. For all of the work he put in during his most recent training camp, Gane is frustrated he didn’t get to show his skills and improvement before the fight’s conclusion.

“I’m disappointed, of course,” Gane said. “The biggest feeling is really angry about myself. (I’m) really angry because, yes, we accepted this fight. It was not a short notice, but the time was not too longer. But man, we worked a lot. We worked a lot and we spent a lot of time with my team, with my sparring partners. I’m really angry at myself because I spent a lot of time with my partners and my coaches and my family. It didn’t have a good (reflection) during the fight. I’m really angry.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 285.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Is Ryan Garcia really a one-trick pony, as Gervonta Davis says?
Las Vegas, NV3 hours ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
Witnesses of Alleged Michael Irvin Misconduct Incident Describe Events of the Night
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Girl who went missing from a mall in 2018 found in Mexico
Vancouver, WA9 hours ago
Around the North: Lamar Jackson becomes available and suddenly nobody wants him
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
LeBron James is absolutely wrong if he thinks Bronny is better than anyone in the NBA
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Steven Adams reportedly called Ja Morant out in a team meeting before he posted his gun video
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Terrifying video shows why you never mess with a moose
Palisades, ID2 days ago
Jose Altuve hit the weirdest single against the Astros in a World Baseball Classic tune-up
Houston, TX1 day ago
Report: A trade offer has been made for Dalvin Cook
Minneapolis, MN11 hours ago
Banned defending champion Cam Smith played golf at Sawgrass Thursday — at a public course one mile from the Players Championship
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL9 hours ago
Could Aaron Rodgers become a Minnesota Viking?
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
There is no quarterback controversy at Texas
Austin, TX2 days ago
Seahawks players and legends cry foul over Lamar Jackson situation
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Badgers offer 6-foot-7 offensive lineman from Wisconsin
Madison, WI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy