Open in App
Wisconsin State
See more from this location?
WNCT

March 5: How gas prices have changed in last week

By Stacker.com,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MddX9_0l8FdRoq00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Americans will find that the average price of gas at the pump this week has remained more or less the same compared with a week ago. It’s also lower when compared to a month ago when winter weather caused refineries to go offline, impacting the cost of gasoline.

A gallon of gas was $3.39 on average, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in North Carolina. Gas prices are as of March 3.

Arizona, California, Wisconsin and Ohio have seen the price of gas per gallon increase the most over the last week.

Demand has been growing for gas in recent days, and supplies are dropping as producers prepare to rollout their summer blend of refined gasoline which is intended to lower emissions in hot summer months and costs slightly more for drivers.

North Carolina by the numbers
– Gas current price: $3.12
– Week change: -$0.05 (-1.5%)
– Year change: -$0.53 (-14.5%)
– Historical expensive gas price: $4.67 (6/13/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.20
– Week change: -$0.07 (-1.7%)
– Year change: +$0.05 (+1.3%)
– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.77 (6/10/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in North Carolina
#1. Durham-Chapel Hill: $3.30
#2. Asheville: $3.19
#3. Burlington: $3.18
#4. Raleigh: $3.18
#5. Greensboro: $3.14
#6. Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill (NC only): $3.12
#7. Rocky Mount: $3.10
#8. Norfolk-Virginia Beach-Newport News: $3.09
#9. Winston-Salem: $3.08
#10. New Bern: $3.07
#11. Greenville: $3.05
#12. Goldsboro: $3.04
#13. Wilmington: $3.04
#14. Fayetteville: $3.01
#15. Jacksonville: $2.98

States with the most expensive gas
#1. Hawaii: $4.88
#2. California: $4.87
#3. Nevada: $4.30

States with the least expensive gas
#1. Mississippi: $2.95
#2. Texas: $2.96
#3. Missouri: $3.00

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Greenville man high-fives his wife after $504,104 jackpot win
Greenville, NC2 days ago
Wake County students go 1-2 in NC, SC spelling bee, earn spots in Scripps National Spelling Bee
Charlotte, NC19 hours ago
TDOT: Traffic alert issued for Washington/Sullivan Co. routes
Kingsport, TN3 days ago
2 hurt in crash near Socastee
Socastee, SC4 days ago
Legislators working to change student-athlete eligibility issues
Richlands, NC1 day ago
Utah man robs bank of $1 in attempt to go to federal prison
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Six year old who allegedly shot teacher in Virginia will not face charges: report
Newport News, VA1 day ago
Upstate woman arrested after allegedly taking an abortion pill
Greenville, SC2 days ago
Mount Airy man makes handmade guitars
Mount Airy, NC2 days ago
Daughter of North Carolina woman on death row for over 3 decades shares story
Raleigh, NC7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy