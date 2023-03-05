Scalp-care products: 10 of the best

‘In Black communities across the world, caring for your scalp is par for the course.’

Whether it’s a beauty fad everyone’s talking about or the hot new colour we are all supposed to paint our kitchen cabinets, trends, in my book anyway, should generally be given a wide berth. That said, there are instances when, once you claw past the hype, you will discover something of note. As is the case with the scalp-care trend. There’s a lot of talk about looking after our scalp because the fact is a healthy scalp will produce healthy hair. And yet we focus so much on hair products and treatments. Alas, if those products have no scalp benefit, you are wasting your money and potentially damaging your scalp. For many, this information is not new. In Black communities across the world caring for your scalp is par for the course – cleansing steam treatments to unclog pores, oils to nourish and moisturise, massaging the scalp during hair washing to increase circulation… I understand this sounds like yet another laborious ritual to add to an already time-poor schedule. And I do understand why people don’t pay attention to their scalp: it is easy to forget something you rarely see. But the scalp really does need just as much attention as your skin does – it is skin after all – and should be treated with just as much care. And now that the products in this category are no longer limited to offensively scented medicinal offerings, scalp care is a much more pleasurable experience.

1. Act + Acre Cold Processed Scalp Detox £42, cultbeauty.com

2. Aveda Exfoliating Scalp Treatment from £12, aveda.co.uk

3. Lixirskin Universal Oil £39, johnlewis.com

4. Pattern Scalp Serum £25, boots.com

5. Kérastase Symbiose Detangling Soothing Cellular Conditioner £35.50, sephora.co.uk

6. Susanne Kaufmann Refining Scalp and Body Scrub £75, libertylondon.com

7. OUAI Anti-Dandruff Shampoo £32, lookfantastic.com

8. THOM Scalp Serum £46, thishairofmine.world

9. Sisley Hair Rituel by Sisley Revitalising Fortifying Serum £160, sisley-paris.com

10. Augustinus Bader Hair Oil £39, augustinusbader.com

