Open in App
Camarillo, CA
See more from this location?
News Channel 3-12

Buena tops Camarillo in All-Ventura County matchup in CIF-State D3 Regional Semifinal

By Mike Klan,

4 days ago
Buena tops Camarillo 65-55 to advance to the CIF-State Regional Final.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NhP3F_0l8FYPep00

VENTURA, Calif. - 'The Battle at Buena' went to the home Bulldogs 65-55 over Camarillo in a CIF-State Division III Regional Semifinal.

It was a special night of boys basketball in Ventura County.

Buena led 32-19 at half and never let Camarillo overtake them as the Bulldogs prevailed in the first-ever All-Ventura County CIF-State Regional Semifinal matchup.

Buena is now 30-5 and will play at Culver City on Tuesday in the Regional Final.

Camarillo ends the season 21-14.

The post Buena tops Camarillo in All-Ventura County matchup in CIF-State D3 Regional Semifinal appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
U-Haul Co. of California to pay $1.123 million in asbestos-related violations lawsuit
Santa Maria, CA1 day ago
Teen hikers rescued after days stuck in California snowstorm
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
NASA pics show California snow before and after winter storm
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Westmont wins Santa Barbara Bracket and heads to Round of 16 in the NAIA National Tournament
Santa Barbara, CA17 hours ago
Mitchell named Big West Player of the Year, Norris is named to second team
Santa Barbara, CA2 days ago
Lake Casitas filling up
Ojai, CA3 days ago
Sinkhole briefly closes 3100 block of Eucalyptus Lane
Montecito, CA1 day ago
Simi Valley Woman Drowns While Swimming In The Ocean Off Ventura Sunday
Simi Valley, CA4 days ago
The Santa Barbara International Orchid show returns after pandemic impacts
Santa Barbara, CA7 hours ago
14 meetings later, more work is still ahead for the remodel of De la Guerra Plaza
Santa Barbara, CA1 day ago
Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision involving SLO County driver
Santa Maria, CA3 days ago
Bridge replacement projects on Highways 217 and the 101 set to begin mid April
Goleta, CA1 day ago
Friends gather to remember local musician
Ojai, CA3 days ago
Hiker found dead on Pacific Palisades trail
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Crash on Highway 126, one killed
Fillmore, CA5 days ago
In March 1938, the Catastrophic LA River Flood Devastated LA. Here's How It Changed the City's Landscape
Los Angeles, CA6 days ago
Goleta’s City Council unanimously approves Heritage Ridge housing plan
Goleta, CA1 day ago
Lake Arrowhead resident describes snowstorm issues
Lake Arrowhead, CA7 days ago
Solvang businesses recover from rainstorms
Solvang, CA6 days ago
Roofing tar spill reduced northbound Fairview overpass to one lane Friday afternoon
Goleta, CA6 days ago
Carpinteria starts Active Adult and Senior Services Event starting March 14
Carpinteria, CA6 days ago
Two Men Sentenced For Deadly Gang-Related Shooting On The Ventura Beach Parking Structrure
Ventura, CA6 days ago
6 Injured In Downtown LA Mass Stabbing
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy