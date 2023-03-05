What channel is NASCAR on today? TV schedule, start time for 2023 Las Vegas race

A full house is expected at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday when the NASCAR Cup Series rolls through for its third race of the 2023 regular season, the Pennzoil 400.
The race promises to enrapture, not least because last week's Pala Casino 400 proved about as dull an event as NASCAR could put forth.
Las Vegas Motor Speedway's 1.5-mile circuit can be tricky, particularly once dust and debris start to build up. That should help make for a Sin City spectacle.
You best believe racers will put their cards on the table in hopes of capturing a hefty piece of hardware.
The Sporting News fills you in on everything you need to know about this weekend's Pennzoil 400, including start time and broadcast information.
What time does the Pennzoil 400 start today?
- Date: Sunday, March 5
- Start time : 3:30 p.m. ET
Sunday's race is listed to start at 3:30 p.m. ET, but pre-race activities will push the waving of the green flag to 3:49 p.m. ET (12:49 p.m. local time).
What channel is the Pennzoil 400 on today?
- TV channel : Fox (U.S.) | TSN5 (Canada)
- Live stream : FoxSports.com, fuboTV
This year's Pennzoil 400 will be broadcast on Fox in the United States. Canadian viewers can tap into the action from Las Vegas Motor Speedway on TSN5.
Mike Joy will lead Sunday's broadcast, serving as the race's lap-by-lap announcer. He'll be joined in the booth by analysts Clint Bowyer and Danica Patrick.
Cord-cutters can stream Sunday's race on FoxSports.com (with a cable subscription) or fuboTV , which offers a free trial.
NASCAR schedule 2023: Regular-season races
| Date
| Race
| Track
| Time (ET)
| TV
| Radio
| Feb. 19
| Daytona 500 (Ricky Stenhouse Jr.)
| Daytona International Speedway
| Feb. 26
| Pala Casino 400 (Kyle Busch)
| Auto Club Speedway
| March 5
Pennzoil 400
| Las Vegas Motor Speedway
| 3:30 p.m.
| Fox
| PRN
| March 12
| United Rentals Work United 500
| Phoenix Raceway
| 3:30 p.m.
| Fox
| MRN
| March 19
| Ambetter Health 400
| Atlanta Motor Speedway
| 3 p.m.
| Fox
| PRN
| March 26
| EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
| Circuit of the Americas
| 3:30 p.m.
| Fox
| PRN
| April 2
| Toyota Owners 400
| Richmond Raceway
| 3:30 p.m.
| FS1
| MRN
| April 9
| Food City Dirt Race
| Bristol Motor Speedway
| 7 p.m.
| Fox
| PRN
| April 16
| NASCAR Cup Series Race at Martinsville
| Martinsville Speedway
| 3 p.m.
| FS1
| MRN
| April 23
| GEICO 500
| Talladega Superspeedway
| 3 p.m.
| Fox
| MRN
| April 30
| NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover
| Dover Motor Speedway
| 2 p.m.
| FS1
| PRN
| May 7
| AdventHealth 400
| Kansas Speedway
| 3 p.m.
| FS1
| MRN
| May 14
| Goodyear 400
| Darlington Raceway
| 3 p.m.
| FS1
| MRN
| May 21
| NASCAR All-Star Open
| North Wilkesboro Speedway
| 5 p.m.
| FS1
| MRN
| May 21
| NASCAR All-Star Race
| North Wilkesboro Speedway
| 8 p.m.
| FS1
| MRN
| May 28
| Coca-Cola 600
| Charlotte Motor Speedway
| 6 p.m.
| Fox
| PRN
| June 4
| Enjoy Illinois 300
| World Wide Technology Raceway
| 3:30 p.m.
| FS1
| MRN
| June 11
| Toyota/Save Mart 350
| Sonoma Raceway
| 3:30 p.m.
| Fox
| PRN
| June 25
| Ally 400
| Nashville Superspeedway
| 7 p.m.
| NBC
| PRN
| July 2
| NASCAR Cup Series Race at Chicago
| Chicago Street Course
| 5:30 p.m.
| NBC
| MRN
| July 9
| Quaker State 400
| Atlanta Motor Speedway
| 7 p.m.
| USA
| PRN
| July 16
| Crayon 301
| New Hampshire Motor Speedway
| 2:30 p.m.
| USA
| PRN
| July 23
| M&M's Fan Appreciation 400
| Pocono Raceway
| 2:30 p.m.
| USA
| MRN
| July 30
| NASCAR Cup Series Race at Richmond
| Richmond Raceway
| 3 p.m.
| USA
| MRN
| Aug. 6
| FireKeepers Casino 400
| Michigan International Speedway
| 2:30 p.m.
| USA
| MRN
| Aug. 13
| Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
| Speedway Road Course
| 2:30 p.m.
| NBC
| IMS
| Aug. 20
| Go Bowling at the Glen
| Watkins Glen International
| 3 p.m.
| USA
| MRN
| Aug. 26
| Coke Zero Sugar 400
| Daytona International Speedway
| 7 p.m.
| NBC
| MRN
NASCAR schedule 2023: Playoff races
| Date
| Race
| Track
| Time (ET)
| TV
| Radio
| Sept. 3
| Southern 500
| Darlington Raceway
| 6 p.m.
| USA
| MRN
| Sept. 10
| Hollywood Casino 400
| Kansas Speedway
| 3 p.m.
| USA
| MRN
| Sept. 16
| Bass Pro Shops Night Race
| Bristol Motor Speedway
| 7:30 p.m.
| USA
| PRN
| Sept. 24
| AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
| Texas Motor Speedway
| 3:30 p.m.
| USA
| PRN
| Oct. 1
| YellaWood 500
| Talladega Superspeedway
| 2 p.m.
| NBC
| MRN
| Oct. 8
| Bank of America Roval 400
| Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval
| 2 p.m.
| NBC
| PRN
| Oct. 15
| South Point 400
| Las Vegas Motor Speedway
| 2:30 p.m.
| NBC
| PRN
| Oct. 22
| NASCAR Cup Series Race at Homestead-Miami
| Homestead-Miami Speedway
| 2:30 p.m.
| NBC
| MRN
| Oct. 30
| Xfinity 500
| Martinsville Speedway
| 2 p.m.
| NBC
| MRN
| Nov. 6
| NASCAR Cup Series Championship
| Phoenix Raceway
| 3 p.m.
| NBC
| MRN
In Canada, fans can watch all NASCAR races on TSN.
