What channel is NASCAR on today? TV schedule, start time for 2023 Las Vegas race

A full house is expected at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday when the NASCAR Cup Series rolls through for its third race of the 2023 regular season, the Pennzoil 400.

The race promises to enrapture, not least because last week's Pala Casino 400 proved about as dull an event as NASCAR could put forth.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway's 1.5-mile circuit can be tricky, particularly once dust and debris start to build up. That should help make for a Sin City spectacle.

You best believe racers will put their cards on the table in hopes of capturing a hefty piece of hardware.

What time does the Pennzoil 400 start today?

Date: Sunday, March 5

Sunday, March 5 Start time : 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday's race is listed to start at 3:30 p.m. ET, but pre-race activities will push the waving of the green flag to 3:49 p.m. ET (12:49 p.m. local time).

What channel is the Pennzoil 400 on today?

TV channel : Fox (U.S.) | TSN5 (Canada)

: Fox (U.S.) | TSN5 (Canada) Live stream : FoxSports.com, fuboTV

This year's Pennzoil 400 will be broadcast on Fox in the United States. Canadian viewers can tap into the action from Las Vegas Motor Speedway on TSN5.

Mike Joy will lead Sunday's broadcast, serving as the race's lap-by-lap announcer. He'll be joined in the booth by analysts Clint Bowyer and Danica Patrick.

Cord-cutters can stream Sunday's race on FoxSports.com (with a cable subscription) or fuboTV , which offers a free trial.

NASCAR schedule 2023: Regular-season races

In Canada, fans can watch all NASCAR races on TSN.