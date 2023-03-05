Tonight's Forecast: Clipper brings rain and snow to start work week

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: A low pressure system has strengthened over the midwest and moving into the Great Lakes overnight. This clipper system will bring mostly snow in West Michigan, but some rain near I-94. Accumulations will vary but most areas are looking at an inch or two of snow or .25" rain. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Newaygo and Mecosta counties from 3 A.M. until 6 P.M. Monday. Communities in the advisory may see up to 3 inches of snow and a brief pocket of freezing rain. Tuesday will feature clearing clouds and temps remaining in the lower 40s. The rest of next week looks calm and dry with temperatures slowly cooling off each day. Our weather team will continue to track the another wintry system across the Great Lakes region Thursday night into Friday morning. Make sure to stay up to date on later forecasts! Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the lower and middle 30s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain / snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds east-southeast at 10 to 20 mph, with individual gusts up to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs near 40 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the middle to upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies and a chance for rain or snow or wintry mix. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

