Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sir’Jabari Rice scored 23 points and a smothering defensive effort carried No. 9 Texas to a 75-59 win over No. 3 Kansas that earned the Longhorns a second-place finish in the Big 12. Kansas had already secured the league championship earlier in the week. The loss snapped the Jayhawks’ seven game winning streak. Texas entered the day in a three-way tie for second but the win and losses by Kansas State and Baylor left the Longhorns all alone in the spot. Big 12 scoring and rebounding leader Jalen Wilson led Kansas with 23 points and 10 rebounds.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Erik Stevenson scored 27 points, Kedrian Johnson added 23 and West Virginia gave its NCAA Tournament hopes a big boost with an 89-81 victory over No. 11 Kansas State on Saturday. Emmitt Matthews added 20 points and Tre Mitchell scored 14 for West Virginia, which has won three of four heading into the conference tournament. Before a sellout crowd, West Virginia rallied from 10 points down to take a 39-37 halftime lead and never trailed after that. Kansas State saw its four-game winning streak snapped. Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson each scored 24 points for the Wildcats and Cam Carter finished with 13.

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jaren Holmes had 16 points and Iowa State ended a four-game losing streak with a 73-58 win over seventh-ranked Baylor. The 18-12 Cyclones played their first game Saturday since the dismissal of veteran guard Caleb Grill from the team earlier this week. They built as much as a 14-point lead before halftime. When Baylor had a 10-0 run early in the second half to cut its deficit to 36-32 with 15:29 left, the Cyclones responded with a spurt of 11 points in a row of their own. Adam Flagler had 20 points with five 3-pointers for the 22-9 Bears.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Tanner Groves scored a season-high 23 points to go with 10 rebounds and Oklahoma rode a hot start all the way, beating No. 22 TCU 74-60 in the regular-season finale for both teams. Grant Sherfield added 20 points and Milos Uzan had 12 for Oklahoma. The Sooners made their first six shots and improved their record this season to 15-16. Oklahoma finished at the bottom of the powerful Big 12 Conference, but beat four ranked opponents, having earlier defeated then-No. 2 Alabama, Kansas State and Iowa State. Mike Miles Jr. scored points for TCU. The Horned Frogs are 20-11.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales scored 21 points and No. 12 Texas smothered Kansas State 80-52 to win a share of the Big 12 Conference championship for the first time since 2004 as the regular season came to an end. The Longhorns share the title with Oklahoma, but the defending tournament champions take the No. 1 seed into the league tournament because they swept the Sooners. Serena Sundell had 12 points for the Wildcats, the ninth-seed in the Big 12 Tournament, taking on Texas Tech Wednesday in Kansas City. Texas took control early, scoring the first eight points of the game and led 20-9 after one quarter as Gonzales scored nine points. A 9-0 run in the second quarter pushed the lead to 29-11 and then the Longhorns scored the last 10 points to lead 39-14 at the half.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Caleb Asberry knocked down seven 3-pointers and Oklahoma State held on late to beat Texas Tech 71-68 in the Big 12 Conference regular season finale. The Cowboys, who had lost five straight games, four to ranked teams, going into the game, will be the No. 7 seed in the conference tournament and play 10th-seeded Oklahoma on Wednesday. Texas Tech is the No. 9 seed and plays eighth-seeded West Virginia, also Wednesday.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Taylor Robertson had 15 points and six assists, Skylar Vann had a double-double off the bench, and No. 16 Oklahoma defeated Oklahoma State 80-71 to wrap up a share of their first Big 12 championship since 2009. The Sooners won without All-American Madi Williams who hit two 3-pointers early in the first quarter but sat the final 36 minutes with an undisclosed injury. The Sooners held OSU to 10 third-quarter points on 2-of-11 shooting and 6 of 8 free throws while building a 63-55 lead heading to the final quarter. Robertson converted a key three-point play midway through the fourth and Oklahoma maintained at least a six-point lead the rest of the way.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 22 points and became the Big 12 Conference all-time leader in games played, Emily Ryan had a double-double and No. 23 Iowa State rolled past Texas Tech 72-56 to close the regular season. Joens, in her fifth season, played in her 154th game, all starts, also had 10 rebounds for her 62nd double-double. Ryan had 12 points and 11 rebounds, for the Cyclones, who head into the conference tournament in Kansas City as the third seed. Bailey Maupin scored 10 points for the Lady Raiders, who are the eighth seed and will play ninth-seeded Kansas State on Wednesday. Iowa State had four 3-pointers in a second quarter in which it shot 9 of 16, outscored the Lady Raiders 27-11 and led 43-24 at intermission