Here is the latest SEC sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Wright went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line in the final seconds and finished with 19 points, Ezra Manjon had 15 points and seven assists and Vanderbilt beat Mississippi State 77-72 in the regular season finale for both teams. Vanderbilt, which has won eight of its last nine games following a 101-44 loss at No. 2 Alabama on Jan. 31., earned a first-round bye and the No. 6 seed in the Southeastern Conference Tournament. Tolu Smith led Mississippi State with a career-high tying 27 points and 11 rebounds. Jeffries added 17 points and 11 rebounds and Shakeel Moore scored 13 points.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Laeticia Amihere scored 17 points and Aliyah Boston posted her 80th career double-double to lead No. 1 South Carolina into the SEC Tournament final for the eighth time in nine seasons with an 80-51 victory over Mississippi. Boston had 10 points and 11 rebounds as the Gamecocks improved to 31-0 with their 37th straight win. They will take on Tennessee for the conference championship on Sunday. South Carolina needed a great escape at Mississippi two weeks ago, trailing late before forcing overtime and keeping its perfect season intact with a 64-57 victory.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Rickea Jackson scored 26 points and Jordan Horston 17 as Tennessee rallied from 17 points down to defeat No. 4 LSU 69-67 and reach its first Southeastern Conference tournament championship game since 2015. Jackson and Horston both had double-doubles with 10 rebounds each. LSU got a final chance, but Alexis Morris' 35-footer desperation heave was off the mark. Angel Reese had 22 points and 11 rebounds for LSU. The Lady Vols will take on undefeated and top-ranked South Carolina for the title on Sunday.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Antonio Reeves scored a career-high 37 points, and No. 23 Kentucky handed Arkansas its third straight loss with an 88-79 victory. Oscar Tshiebwe had 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Wildcats. Jacob Toppin scored 21 points. Tshiebwe fouled out with 4:53 left, but Arkansas was unable to take advantage of his absence. Nick Smith Jr. led Arkansas with 25 points on 10-of-23 shooting. Ricky Council had 16 points.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Wade Taylor scored 28 points and No. 24 Texas A&M beat second-ranked Alabama 67-61. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Crimson Tide, who played the last two minutes minus star Brandon Miller after he fouled out with a team-leading 19 points. The Aggies improved to 23-8. Alabama is 26-5. remaining. Texas A&M sealed the win at the foul line after Miller left.

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Wendell Green Jr. scored 24 points to help Auburn boost its NCAA Tournament prospects with a 79-70 victory over No. 12 Tennessee. The Tigers reached 20 wins and rebounded from an overtime loss at No. 2 Alabama with their biggest win of the season. Playing their first full game without SEC assist leader Zakai Zeigler, out for the season with a torn left ACL, the Volunteers lost their fifth straight road game. Santiago Vescovi led Tennessee with 21 points and five 3-pointers.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Riley Kugel scored 21 points, Will Richard added 18 points and Florida defeated LSU 79-67 on Saturday night after trailing by 12 points in the second half.The 24-point turnaround was sparked by Kugel, a freshman who averages 9.3 points but has reached double figures in eight consecutive games. He started Florida’s rally with a 3-pointer and later scored 11 points in a 13-4 run that put the game well in hand. He scored 17 points in the second half on 4 of 5 3-point shooting and 6 of 8 overall. KJ Williams scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds for LSU.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Noah Carter and Kobe Brown each scored 17 points and Missouri clinched its first double-bye into the Southeastern Conference tournament by edging Mississippi 82-77 in the regular-season finale for both teams. The Tigers will be the No. 4 seed and first-year coach Dennis Gates will make his tournament debut on Friday.