Open in App
Georgia State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Leader Telegram

Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press

By AP,

4 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rikki Harris made a go-ahead layup with 38 seconds left for 14th-ranked Ohio State in a 79-75 victory over second-ranked Indiana in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament. The Buckeyes rallied from a 24-point deficit to damage the regular-season champion Hoosiers' bid for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Taylor Thierry had 19 points, 12 rebounds and three steals for the Buckeyes. They turned up their full-court press in the second half to fuel the comeback and improve their record to 25-6. The Hoosiers are 27-3.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 22 points and nine assists, and seventh-ranked Iowa made a season-high 15 shots from 3-point range to beat fifth-ranked Maryland 89-84 in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament. Gabbie Marshall and McKenna Warnock each scored 21 points for the Hawkeyes. They will play 14th-ranked Ohio State in the championship game on Sunday afternoon. Abby Meyers and Diamond Miller each scored 21 points for the Terrapins. They handed the Hawkeyes their worst loss of the season just two weeks ago. Iowa is the defending conference tournament champion.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A.J. Hoggard scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half and Michigan State finished the regular season with an 84-78 win over Ohio State. Joey Hauser added 16, Tyson Walker 15, Jaden Akins 13 and Malik Hall 10 on Senior Day for the Spartans, who shot 55% and 12 of 20 from the arc, their fourth straight game with 10 or more 3-pointers and 49 over that span. Brice Sensabaugh scored 21 points, Bruce Thornton 20, Sean McNeil 11 and Justice Sueing 10 for the Buckeyes, who had a two-game win streak snapped and have lost 10 of their last 12.

UNDATED (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby Smart says proposed changes to clock operating rules shouldn't significantly impact games next season. He called them a good first step to reducing the number of plays and keeping games moving. The NCAA Football Rules Committee approved a proposal to keep the clock running when a team makes a first down except in the last two minutes of a half. There also would be no more untimed downs at the end of the first and third quarters on accepted penalties and no more consecutive timeouts during the same dead ball period. Final approval is expected in April.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL2 days ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
Police Officer Who Slept With Six Co-Workers Breaks Silence In Explosive Interview
La Vergne, TN2 days ago
Former NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp Booked In Drive-By Shooting
Tacoma, WA23 hours ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX10 hours ago
Girl who went missing from a mall in 2018 found in Mexico
Vancouver, WA8 hours ago
Sad Information On The Disappearance of DJ Jeffrey Vandergrift aka JV of Wild 94.9
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Prep girls basketball: Three area teams to compete in state semifinals
Colfax, WI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy