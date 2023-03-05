Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Wooga Poplar made a career-best six 3-pointers for 18 points, and 16th-ranked Miami captured the No. 1 seed for the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament with a 78-76 win over No. 25 Pittsburgh on Saturday night. Miami shares the regular-season title with Virginia, which clinched its half of the crown with a 75-60 win over Louisville earlier Saturday. Miami beat Virginia in their only meeting this season. It’s Miami’s first No. 1 seed for the ACC Tournament since 2013. Blake Hinson had 24 points for Pitt, which ended up as the No. 5 seed in the tournament.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jayden Gardner and Armaan Franklin scored 16 points each and No. 13 Virginia clinched a share of the regular-season title in the Atlantic Coast Conference with a 75-60 victory over Louisville. Virginia ended up tied atop the ACC standings with Miami. The Cavaliers will be the No. 2 seed in the ACC Tournament because they lost to Miami in the teams' only meeting. It’s the sixth time the Cavaliers have finished atop the ACC in 14 seasons under Tony Bennett. Mike James scored 24 points to lead Louisville, which finished last in the league.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Filipowski had 22 points and 13 rebounds and Duke pulled out a 62-57 win over North Carolina in their regular-season finale. The Blue Devils won their sixth straight game and clinched a double-bye in the ACC Tournament that begins Tuesday in Greensboro, N.C. UNC will be the seventh seed. Tyrese Proctor added 13 points and Jeremy Roach and Mark Mitchell 10 apiece. Armando Bacot had 17 points and 11 rebounds. With 1,795 points, he passed Michael Jordan for 14th on UNC’s career scoring list. RJ Davis also scored 17 points and Caleb Love had 11.

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Hunter Tyson scored 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Clemson cruised to an 87-64 victory over Notre Dame in an Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season finale. Clemson (21-9, 13-6) wrapped up a top four finish in the conference to earn a bye in the first two rounds of the ACC Tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina. It was also the last regular-season game for longtime Notre Dame coach Mike Brey, who is stepping down at season’s end after 23 years with the Fighting Irish. Cormac Ryan scored 19 points for Notre Dame (11-20, 3-17).

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Jesse Edwards celebrated his Senior Night with a 20-20 double-double and Syracuse defeated Wake Forest 72-63. Edwards had 27 points and 20 rebounds for the Orange. His stat line also included five steals and two blocks. Wake Forest senior Tyree Appleby had 21 points and eight assists to become the first player in ACC history to lead the conference in both categories. A personal 8-0 run by Edwards turned an eight-point Syracuse lead into a 16-point blowout at the midway point of the second half. The Demon Deacons knocked nine points off their deficit and trailed 70-63 with 48 seconds remaining before Judah Mintz added two free throws for Syracuse to cap the scoring.

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Sean Pedulla scored 25 points to lead Virginia Tech to an 82-60 victory over Florida State in an Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season finale. Pedulla was 8 of 12 from the floor. Hunter Cattoor added 14 points on 4-of-9 shooting, and the pair combined for 10 3-pointers. Grant Basile scored 13 points and Rodney Rice had 10 for Virginia Tech (18-13, 8-12). Caleb Mills scored 14 points for Florida State (9-22, 7-13), which has lost six of its last seven games. De’Ante Green and Matthew Cleveland added 10 points apiece.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Georgia Amoore scored 24 points and eighth-ranked Virginia Tech advanced to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship game for the first time in program history with a 58-37 victory over No. 13 Duke. ACC player of the year Elizabeth Kitley added eight points and 11 rebounds for the Hokies, who won their 10th straight game. Virginia Tech will face unranked Louisville, which knocked off top-seeded and No. 10 ranked Notre Dame 64-38 in other semifinal game at the Greensboro Coliseum. Elizabeth Balogun had nine points for Duke.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Hailey Van Lith had 15 points, and unranked Louisville used a stifling defensive performance to knock off No. 10 Notre Dame 64-38 to advance the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship game. Louisville limited the Fighting Irish to 31.4% shooting and forced 22 turnovers. It’s the first time Notre Dame has been held to under 50 points all season. The Cardinals will be seeking their first title since 2018 on Sunday when they face the winner of the other semifinal game at the Greensboro Coliseum between No. 8 Virginia Tech and No. 13 Duke. Olivia Cochran had 12 points and eight rebounds and Mykasa Robinson added 10 points for Louisville.