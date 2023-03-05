Oxnard can’t complete the comeback against Pacifica Christian and season ends in D2 Regional Semifinal

Oxnard loses 60-56 in CIF-State Division II Regional Semifinal.

OXNARD, Calif. - The Yellowjackets had an uphill climb all game long and came up just short losing 60-56 to Pacificia Christian/Orange County in a CIF-State Division II Regional Semifinal.

Oxnard trailed 9-0 out of the game and was behind 21-12 after one quarter.

Marcos Ramirez was the only player to score for Oxnard in the first quarter but his four consecutive three-pointers kept Oxnard within striking distance.

The Yellowjackets trailed by 8 points at the half and were down just 49-46 heading into the fourth quarter.

The final quarter was tight all the way with the Yellowjackets down just 57 -55 with two minutes left but they could not complete the comeback.

Oxnard ends the season at 31-4.

