Andrew Tate gives update about his health amid cancer rumours

The controversial influencer Andrew Tate has given an update about his health amid rumours that he has "lung cancer" and would need to be released from jail in Romania so he could have treatment in Dubai.

In a tweet posted on March 4th, the 36-year-old former kickboxer and Big Brother contestant wrote: "I do not have cancer. My lungs contain precisely 0 smoking damage. In fact, I have an 8L lung capacity and the vital signs of an Olympic athlete There is nothing but a scar on my lung from an old battle. True warriors are scarred both inside and out."

This comes after Tate's ' medical record s' were reportedly leaked to the press claiming that he has a lesion on his upper right lung which was being called a "serious health condition." His representatives demanded that he should be released from jail in Romania so that he can undergo treatment in Dubai as he needs an "urgent investigation."

Within the documents, there was a reported letter from Tate's GP at UAE’s King’s College Hospital, who argued that Tate should be receiving treatment in the UAE.



The doctor said: "It is my professional medical recommendation that Andrew is urgently repatriated to the United Arab Emirates to undergo these medical investigations without delay. Time is of the essence and any further delay in the above investigations may have a serious negative implication for Andrew’s physical health."

However, the Romanian authorities have stated that if Tate does require medical treatment then he can receive it in Romania.

Over the weekend, in an Instagram story, Tate's manager, who goes by the name of The Sartorial Shooter released a short statement claiming that Tate has a serious health condition.

In an Instagram story, the manager wrote: "Okay a lot of people are asking me if [the] Tate lung cancer story is true. Yes, it’s true. I was the one driving him to and from the hospitals in Dubai. I don’t have any more specifics to share."

Tate, along with his brother and two other associates are currently in jail in Romania after being arrested at the tail end of December 2022 on human trafficking and organised crime charges. Attempts to bail Tate out of jail have thus far proven to be unsuccessful.

