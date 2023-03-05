Providing financial literacy to young people betters our workforce

I was pleased to read in the Sun-News “Students need financial literacy as a graduation requirement,” by Dion’s CEO Mark Herman. The piece discusses how the legislature should mandate financial literacy classes for all New Mexico high school students and make them a graduation requirement. I agree wholeheartedly. Financial literacy is integral to workforce readiness and education, which is why young people need to learn and understand the essentials, especially by the time they enter the workplace.

Whether or not the legislature chooses to make it a requirement, we need to work together to ensure that young people have pathways to financial education and are equipped with tools, resources, and financial understanding as they launch their careers and young adult life.

When students and young adults have financial know-how, they are more motivated to set goals and are better positioned to plan ahead and achieve not only their financial goals, but personal goals. Access to financial literacy is critical to making this happen, which is why Bank of America offers a free Better Money Habits platform that provides easy-to-understand tools and content, in both English and Spanish, to help people make sense of their money and take action to improve their financial health. What do they need to know?

We have identified six steps to help young people create a budget:

Calculate your net income he foundation of an effective budget is your net income, which is take-home pay. Focusing on your total salary instead of net income could lead to overspending because you may think you have more available money than you do.

Track your spending Once you know how much money you have coming in, the next step is to figure out where it is going. Tracking and categorizing your expenses can help you determine where you are spending the most money and where it might be possible to save.

Set realistic financial goals Make a list of your short- and long-term financial goals. Short-term goals should take around one to three years to achieve and might include things like setting up an emergency fund or paying down credit card debt. Long-term goals, such as saving for retirement, may take decades to reach.

Make a plan List your fixed expenses, or regular monthly bills such as rent or car payments, as well as your variable expenses, which change from month to month on such things like groceries and entertainment.

Use the expenses you compiled to get a sense of what you will spend in the coming months. Then compare that to your net income and priorities. Consider setting specific—and realistic—spending limits for each category of expenses.

Adjust your spending to stay on budget Now that you have documented your income and spending, you can make any necessary adjustments so that you don’t overspend and have money to put toward your goals. Look toward your “wants” as the first area for cuts as opposed to your needs.

Review your budget regularly Once your budget is set, you should review it and your spending on a regular basis to be sure you are staying on track.

To help youth and their families get on track for good financial health, this year Bank of America is working with the National Hispanic Cultural Center to host a financial literacy court in April 2023. Open to the public and free, New Mexicans, especially those who are starting a career, are invited to attend in-person or online sessions. Sign up is required. The world can be an exciting place filled with opportunities for our youth, but we must provide the strategies, tools and resources to help them build their personal finance skillset and make the most of their finances.