Durfee athlete makes history; Europa Pastries & Coffee celebrates 25 years: Top stories

As we prepare to kick off a new week, let's take a look back at the week that was.

Top stories this past week included:

Our very own, local March Madness. With high school basketball playoffs kicking off all around the state, we put together a couple lists of Greater Fall River high school athletes to keep an eye on this postseason. Here are our picks for boys basketball, and our picks for girls basketball, with both lists including unsung heroes.

A visit to the Bank Street Armory. Once a jewel in the city's crown and long-closed to the public, efforts are underway to see what it would take to bring this 19th-century beauty into the 21st century. Two local developers recently took a tour of the building, and the city has issued a request for proposals to redevelop the old fortress.

These were the most read stories of the week on HeraldNews.com:

A Durfee athlete made school history winning a state title. She's only a sophomore

Durfee sophomore diver Rachael Silva recently made some school history.

She is the first diver in Durfee history to capture a Division I state title, after beating out Concord-Carlisle sophomore Maisie O'Donnell.

And that's not all: Silva has also broken some records, and her accomplishments have been celebrated by Mayor Paul Coogan.

Authentic, European-style café experience a recipe for success at Fall River shop

Toto, I have a feeling we're not in Fall River anymore.

Just kidding, we are, but stepping into Europa Pastries & Coffee Shop does feel like stepping into a charming, European café.

"From the moment you walk through the door you immediately feel immersed," said Erica Couto, who runs the shop along with her husband, Kevin, and her brother, Andrew Ferreira.

The celebrated Columbia Street fixture recently celebrated a big milestone: its 25th anniversary.

Get a taste of their recipe for success, from the traditional Portuguese fare they pride themselves on, to the rest of their diverse offerings.

Portugal has the two best pastries in the world; find out which ones

Speaking of Portuguese delicacies, Taste Atlas, an interactive food map that details dishes and ingredients from all over the world, recently published a list of the 100 best pastries in the world for 2023.

And Portugal claimed the top two spots.

Local Portuguese residents, and everyone who enjoys Portuguese food, can probably guess what claimed the top spot, but we won't spoil it for you.

New city cafe, mimosa towers and Burger Mondays: Fall River Eats

Readers were certainly hungry for food news this week, and we can't say that we blame them!

Our weekly Fall River Eats feature drew lots of hungry eyes this week, with specials like mimosa towers, Burger Mondays, and even an Irish festival.

Sink your teeth into the latest treats to be found in Fall River Eats, and be sure to check back every week for the latest deals and local food news.

They make that here: Sandcastle custom furniture brings its unique vibe to Fall River mill

In one of the city's mills, once home to mass production, one local company has been operating on a more intimate scale, crafting items by hand for their customers.

For the past 35 years, Sandi Castleman and Daniel Gilbey, owners of Sandcastle, have been creating custom furniture at their company on Anawan Street.

They've created everything from business and restaurant displays to tables to radiator covers — even cat habitats, all built to order and done by hand.

Like sandcastles, Castleman and Gilbey create products out of people’s imaginations; unlike sandcastles, their furniture is built to last.

Taunton Daily Gazette/Herald News copy editor and digital producer Kristina Fontes can be reached atkfontes@heraldnews.com.