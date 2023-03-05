Open in App
Adrian, MI
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Daily Telegram

United Way of Monroe/Lenawee Counties: Celebrate women's achievements in March

By Laura Schultz Pipis,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mViCw_0l8FJnME00

From 1981 to 1987, the week of March 7 was proclaimed Women’s History Week. Between 1987-94, Congress and the president annually proclaimed March as Women’s History Month. Finally, in 1995, March was permanently proclaimed Women’s History Month, to celebrate the contributions women have made to the United States and recognize the specific achievements women have made over the course of American history in a variety of fields.

While you celebrate the important women in your life, here are some notable ways to explore women’s history on local, state and national levels.

Locally

• The Adrian District Library is hosting a lecture with LaKisha Simmons, Ph.D., “Door to Door for the Vote: Black Women and the Political Organizing Before the 19th Amendment,” from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 22 at the Adrian Library District community room. www.adrian.lib.mi.us

• The Lenawee County Historical Museum. Learn about historic women from Lenawee County, including noted abolitionist Laura Haviland. www.lenaweehistoricalsociety.org

State of Michigan

Michigan Women’s History or “HERstory,” www.hsmichigan.org/issue-11. Visit the Women’s Historical Center in downtown Lansing. HERstory is part of the Historical Society of Michigan which also offers online History Hounds lecture series presented virtually on a weekly basis. www.hsmichigan.org/issue-11

United States

• American Women: A guide to Women's History Resources at the Library of Congress. A major new online research guide highlights hundreds of sources that tell the stories of women through a wide variety of perspectives and media in the Library of Congress collections. Explore the guide at www.womenshistorymonth.gov.

• National Women’s History Alliance. The 2023 National Women’s History theme is “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories,” www.nationalwomenshistoryalliance.org/2023-theme. Throughout 2023, the NWHA will encourage recognition of women, past and present, who have been active in all forms of media and storytelling including print, radio, TV, stage, screen, blogs, podcasts and more. The timely theme honors women in every community who have devoted their lives and talents to producing art, pursuing truth and reflecting the human condition decade after decade.

I invite you to take some time and explore women’s history this month through any of the above-mentioned activities. This month I honor all the amazing women in my life: my mom, my grandmothers, my aunts, my girlfriends and two very dear “senior” friends, Estella Mitchell and Dorothy Edwards. All of them have mentored me, supported me and loved me unconditionally. They are an important part of this woman’s history.

We are hosting an annual Lenawee Charity Golf Outing on May 19 at the Raisin Valley Golf Club in Tecumseh. To register as a player, go to www.unitedwaymlc.org. To be a sponsor, contact me as noted below.

United Way funds 12 local Lenawee County agency programs and serves as a donor designation vehicle for 30+ additional agencies. We also sponsor countywide 211 services and coordinate Project Ramp, two annual Health Check events, the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP), and Day of Action programs and services. All funds raised in Lenawee County stay in Lenawee County. For more information about the giving and living united, please contact us! Call us at 517-264-6821, call for an appointment at our Adrian office at 136 E. Maumee St., Suite 15, Adrian, MI 49221 or visit our website at www.unitedwaymlc.org. You can email us at lpipis@unitedwaymlc.org.

Laura Schultz Pipis is the executive director of the United Way of Monroe/Lenawee Counties.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Adrian, MI newsLocal Adrian, MI
City of Adrian Committed to Getting 163 Affordable Housing Units at Riverview Terrace ‘Online’ Again
Adrian, MI1 day ago
Adrian Police Chief Addresses Possible Concerns About Citizen’s Rights if Camera System is Approved
Adrian, MI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Detroit Evening Report: Wayne State, Wayne County Community College allow for easier student transfers in new agreement
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Families facing eviction in Washtenaw County could have financial lifeline with new funding
Ann Arbor, MI2 days ago
Three Wayne-Westland students have been hit by vehicles. The district isn't talking
Westland, MI10 hours ago
The Family Massacre of 1889: Tecumseh, Michigan
Tecumseh, MI1 day ago
TPS to redevelop former Libbey High School site, purchase Scott Park property
Toledo, OH2 days ago
Jackson restaurant serving more customers with new building
Jackson, MI1 day ago
Northville man was looking for a sign from God. He found it in a 10-foot cross
Northville, MI1 day ago
Historic Ann Arbor church badly damaged in winter storms plans restoration
Ann Arbor, MI3 days ago
Funeral home owner files malicious prosecution lawsuit against Michigan Attorney General
Ypsilanti, MI1 day ago
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, March 5
Ann Arbor, MI4 days ago
80-year-old resident killed by snowplow during last week's winter storm identified by Ann Arbor police
Ann Arbor, MI8 hours ago
Sugar Daddy Day? Is This Something Detroit Can Get Behind?
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Former Sacred Heart associate pastor sentenced
Wayne, MI6 days ago
VERIFY: Did McLaren really lose money since taking over St. Luke's
Maumee, OH4 days ago
I had to ask for days for DTE Energy to remove a downed wire from my Detroit backyard
Detroit, MI1 day ago
'You had no right taking a life': Friend of murdered woman found in tarp wants justice
Monroe, MI2 days ago
Jackson family loses everything in devastating house fire
Jackson, MI3 days ago
Abandoned Marathon Gas Station: Dundee, Michigan
Dundee, MI15 hours ago
Detroit woman endures home flooding for past 4 weeks and needs help
Detroit, MI1 day ago
A final goodbye to Motown great Barrett Strong as family, friends gather at Detroit funeral
Detroit, MI5 days ago
Driver who fled to Thailand following fatal hit-and-run returns to U.S.
Oakland Charter Township, MI1 day ago
Michigan in Line for More Snow – Here’s When and Where
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
Michigan Weather Snapshot: Pesky winter weather today and tonight
Lansing, MI3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy