United Way of Monroe/Lenawee Counties: Celebrate women's achievements in March

From 1981 to 1987, the week of March 7 was proclaimed Women’s History Week. Between 1987-94, Congress and the president annually proclaimed March as Women’s History Month. Finally, in 1995, March was permanently proclaimed Women’s History Month, to celebrate the contributions women have made to the United States and recognize the specific achievements women have made over the course of American history in a variety of fields.

While you celebrate the important women in your life, here’s some notable ways to explore women’s history on local, state and national levels.

Locally

• The Monroe County Historical Museum has a special exhibit of Women's Suffrage Panels in celebration of 100 years of women’s right to vote. Learn about historic women from Monroe County, including Kaye Lani Rafko Wilson, Elizabeth Upham McWebb and others. co.monroe.mi.us/381/Monroe-County-Museum-System

State of Michigan

Michigan Women’s History or “HERstory,” www.hsmichigan.org/issue-11. Visit the Women’s Historical Center in downtown Lansing. HERstory is part of the Historical Society of Michigan which also offers online History Hounds lecture series presented virtually on a weekly basis. www.hsmichigan.org/issue-11

United States

• American Women: A guide to Women's History Resources at the Library of Congress. A major new online research guide highlights hundreds of sources that tell the stories of women through a wide variety of perspectives and media in the Library of Congress collections. Explore the guide at www.womenshistorymonth.gov.

• National Women’s History Alliance. The 2023 National Women’s History theme is “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories,” www.nationalwomenshistoryalliance.org/2023-theme. Throughout 2023, the NWHA will encourage recognition of women, past and present, who have been active in all forms of media and storytelling including print, radio, TV, stage, screen, blogs, podcasts and more. The timely theme honors women in every community who have devoted their lives and talents to producing art, pursuing truth and reflecting the human condition decade after decade.

I invite you to take some time and explore women’s history this month through any of the above-mentioned activities. This month I honor all the amazing women in my life: my mom, my grandmothers, my aunts, my girlfriends and two very dear “senior” friends, Estella Mitchell and Dorothy Edwards. All of them have mentored me, supported me and loved me unconditionally. They are an important part of this woman’s history.

Laura Schultz Pipis is the executive director of the United Way of Monroe/Lenawee Counties.