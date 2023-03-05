Caddo boys finish off Okay, win first basketball championship with Class A title

By Glen Brockenbush | Photos by Michael Kinney

OKLAHOMA CITY - As soon as he got his hands on the inbounds pass, wide open in the front court, Caddo’s D.J. Dill knew what was about to happen.

He wasn’t just going to score, he was going to make a statement.

“I knew when I caught that ball that I was gonna jam it,” Dill said. “I was going to slam that thing home.”

He not only delivered on his promise, he did it again less than 20 seconds later. Those two dunks in the final minute helped put an emphatic cap on Caddo’s 58-51 win against Okay for the Class A boys state basketball championship at Jim Norick Arena on Saturday night, giving the Bruins their first-ever basketball state title.

Dill had game-highs in the three major statistical categories, finishing with 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists. He and the Bruins entered the state tournament as the No. 1 team in Class A, and were able to make sure that all four gold ball trophies handed out on Saturday went to the No. 1 team in the final rankings of the season.

It was a nice ending to the day for Caddo coach Kolby Johnson, who was on the other end of the result just hours earlier.

As head coach of both the boys and girls teams at Caddo, Johnson oversaw the No. 2 Lady Bruins’ run to the state title game, where they were topped by No. 1 Seiling , 54-40.

Okay got its first six points through the 3-pointer, with long balls from Tito Ramos and Diezel Davis before a close-range shot by Bryson Parnell put the Mustangs up, 8-4. Dill hit a triple of his own and scored on a fast break to put the Bruins back in the lead.

Dill led the charge for the Bruins, scoring 13 of their first 18 points. But Davis hit his third 3-pointer of the game with 4:20 left in the second, cutting Caddo’s lead to 20-19.

Next time down the court, the Mustangs got another 3-pointer from Duckee Swimmer, giving Okay a 22-20 lead. But the Bruins embarked on a 6-0 run to end the half up by four, 26-22.

Check It Out: Henley West, Maylee Chaney guide Hammon to Class B girls crown

While Okay got all but four of its points from 3-point range through the game’s first two quarters, the Bruins were just 1-for-10 from long range in the first half.

"I thought we were fortunate to have a lead in the first half, because we missed so many wide-open 3’s. We got the looks we wanted and they didn’t go in,” Johnson said. “I told them, ‘You’re just going to have to go out there and shoot the same shots. They’re either going to go in or not.’”

They began to go in, as freshman Kale Brister - who missed his only 3-point attempt in the first half - hit triples on back-to-back possessions, motioning to the Caddo crowd after each one. Carson Culbreth, who was equally frigid from the field through two quarters (1-of-7), hit a triple of his own on the very next possession.

That sequence appeared to represent a shift in momentum in the game.

Okay had been able to hang around while the Bruins weren’t hitting their 3’s. Now that they were, all bets were off.

“I think that busted it open, honestly,” Brister said. “Coming out, hitting those three in a row, it just really got our team going, and it all started clicking.”

Another thing that swung momentum in the second half was the defense from Caddo. The Bruins changed up their sets, put Dill on a different player and forced bad shots.

While the Mustangs technically shot better in the second half, their overall shooting percentage on the night was still less than 38 percent, including 4-for-15 from inside the arc.

“(Dill) just turned on that ‘shutdown defense,' and we had other guys do it, too,” Johnson said.

“The defensive pressure two nights in a row was outstanding.”

Check It Out: Fort Cobb-Broxton boys win first state championship since 2018 by claiming Class B title

Still, Okay cut the Bruins' lead to 46-42 at one point early in the fourth quarter, but Caddo kept applying offensive pressure, scoring on dribble penetration and free throws.

The Bruins went on an 8-4 run, and put together a masterpiece of an offensive performance in the second half, making 14 of their 19 shots in the second half, nearly 74 percent.

Then, as the game was nearing its end, Dill put the bow on top with his slams.

Caddo had just one senior starter in Kolby Benhardt, who had a productive and efficient night, scoring 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting. For him and the other three seniors on the roster, it was the perfect conclusion to their careers.

“It’s unreal, the best feeling ever,” Benhardt said.

Meanwhile, the Bruins return the rest of their starting lineup, and have the looks of a possible dynasty in the making. Benhardt already declared his teammates “will be back here next year."

Obviously, that’s every team’s goal.

“I hope so,” Dill said. “We’re gonna keep on putting in that work to hopefully turn this program around and be champions (again).”

Okay has now made it to the championship game in each of its three most recent state tournament runs, including 2016 and 2017. In each case, the Mustangs came up short.

Okay got 12 points each from Davis and Ramos.