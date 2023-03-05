USC Scripter Awards: ‘Women Talking’ and ‘Slow Horses’ Named Best Adaptations

United Artists’ Women Talking and Apple TV+’s Slow Horses won the top honors at the 2023 USC Libraries Scripter Awards on Saturday night.

The 35th annual Scripter Awards were held at USC’s Edward L. Doheny, Jr. Memorial Library — a return to an in-person ceremony after two virtual celebrations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Scripter Awards honor the best adaptations of printed works for the screen, with screenwriters and the authors of the adapted material sharing the prize. Therefore, Women Talking ‘s writer-director Sarah Polley and Miriam Towes, who wrote the novel on which the film is based, shared the award. Similarly, Slow Horses writer Will Smith — who wrote the Scripter-winning episode of the Apple TV+ series, “Failure’s Contagious” — shared the prize with novelist Mick Herron.

Women Talking bested fellow film nominees in Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio , Living , She Said and Top Gun: Maverick , while Slow Horses beat The Crown , Fleishman Is in Trouble , Tokyo Vice and Under the Banner of Heaven in the television category.

The Scripter win was the second prize for Sarah Polley’s Women Talking on Saturday. The film — which is nominated for best picture and best adapted screenplay Oscars — also received the Robert Altman Award at the Film Independent Spirit Awards earlier that day, which honored Polley, the film’s casting director and its ensemble cast.

The Scripter and the Oscar for best adapted screenplay have gone to the same film 14 times over the last 34 years, excluding the last five years. Previous Scripter and Oscar winners include Schindler’s List , Sense and Sensibility , L.A. Confidential , A Beautiful Mind , No Country for Old Men , Slumdog Millionaire , The Social Network , The Descendants , Argo , 12 Years a Slave , The Imitation Game , The Big Short , Moonlight and Call Me by Your Name .

