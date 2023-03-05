Open in App
Current MMA champions

4 days ago

Mixed martial arts champions come in all sizes -- from heavyweights up to 265 pound, to atomweights at 105 pounds. They come from all around the world -- from Australia to Brazil to Cleveland to Dagestan. They fight for organizations ranging from the UFC, the biggest fight promotion in the world, to Bellator and the PFL, as well as Asian powerhouse One Championship and Japan's Rizin, and the all-women fight organization Invicta FC.

Here are the champions from all of those promotions.

Click here for a look at the current and all-time UFC champions .

To keep up with current fights, go to the MMA schedule page .

HEAVYWEIGHT (265 pounds and under)

UFC: Jon Jones
Bellator: Ryan Bader
One: Arjan Bhullar
PFL: Ante Delija

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT (205)

UFC: Jamahal Hill
Bellator: Vadim Nemkov
One: Anatoly Malykhin
PFL: Rob Wilkinson
Rizin: Vacant

MIDDLEWEIGHT (185)

UFC: Alex Pereira
Bellator: Johnny Eblen
One: Reinier de Ridder

WELTERWEIGHT (170)

UFC: Leon Edwards
Bellator: Yaroslav Amosov
One: Kiamrian Abbasov
PFL: Sadibou Sy

MEN'S LIGHTWEIGHT (155)

UFC: Islam Makhachev
Bellator: Usman Nurmagomedov
One: Christian Lee
PFL: Olivier Aubin-Mercier
Rizin: Roberto de Souza

MEN'S FEATHERWEIGHT (145)

UFC: Alexander Volkanovski
Bellator: Patricio Freire
One: Tang Kai
PFL: Brendan Loughnane
Rizin: Kleber Koike Erbst

MEN'S BANTAMWEIGHT (135)

UFC: Aljamain Sterling
Bellator: Sergio Pettis
One: Fabricio Andrade
Rizin: Kyoji Horiguchi

MEN'S FLYWEIGHT (125)

UFC: Brandon Moreno
One: Demetrious Johnson

MEN'S STRAWWEIGHT (115)

One: Jarred Brooks

WOMEN'S LIGHTWEIGHT (155)

PFL: Larissa Pacheco

WOMEN'S FEATHERWEIGHT (145)

UFC: Amanda Nunes
Bellator: Cris Cyborg
Invicta: Vacant

WOMEN'S BANTAMWEIGHT (135)

UFC: Amanda Nunes
Invicta: Talita Bernardo

WOMEN'S FLYWEIGHT (125)

UFC: Alexa Grasso
Bellator: Liz Carmouche
Invicta: Ketlen Souza

WOMEN'S STRAWWEIGHT (115)

UFC: Zhang Weili
One: Xiong Jing Nan
Invicta: Valesca Machado

SUPER ATOMWEIGHT (108)

Rizin: Seika Izawa

ATOMWEIGHT (105)

One: Angela Lee
Invicta: Jillian DeCoursey

