Short List: From 'Seafarer' to 'PAW Patrol Live!' to 'The Soldier's Tale,' here are current Portland events

Live Music

The Tribune runs a list of notable concerts each month under title “Live Music” on its website, portlandtribune.com/lifestyle . Please check it out — each and every month.

Of note, John Mellencamp comes to Portland to play Keller Auditorium on his “Live and In Person” tour, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11 ( portland5.com ), and Elle King takes the stage at Revolution Hall, 8 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, March 14-15 ( revolutionhall.com ).

Ghibli fest

Japan’s Studio Ghibli has reigned as one of the world’s preeminent animation studios.

And, Oregon Museum of Science and Industry brings to Portland many of its best movies in the eighth annual Studio Ghibli Film Festival, through April 2.

The festival includes many Studio Ghibli favorites, such as “My Neighbor Totoro,” “Kiki’s Delivery Service,” “Spirited Away,” “Howl’s Moving Castle,” “Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind” and “Princess Mononoke.”

There’ll be daily screenings, as well as special guest speakers, including: Thursday, March 9, 6:30 p.m., Rob Ribera, a professor at Portland State University, will present “At the Edge of the Forest: Ecocriticism in Princess Mononoke” before the screening of “Princess Mononoke”; Thursday, March 23, 6:30 p.m.: Dr. Patrick Terry, Portland State University will give a talk titled “Studio Ghibli — Before and After Tokuma Publishing” before the film “Spirited Away.”

More: omsi.edu .

Gabriela Montero

The Venezuelan pianist, composer and activist Gabriela Montero joins co-host Nathalie Joachim in concert with Oregon Symphony musicians and conversation at Alberta Rose Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8.

Then, Montero joins the symphony for “Music of (In)Tolerance: From Mendelssohn to Wagner” at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall for three shows: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11; 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12; and 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 13. Ideas of oppression and resilience are woven throughout Wagner’s “Overture to Rienzi” and Mendelssohn’s “Symphony No. 5, Reformation.”

More: albertarosetheatre.com , orsymphony.org .

‘The Seafarer’

Once again Imago Theatre features work by Conor McPherson, this time a revival story of holiday drinks, high stakes poker and the devil (who, you may have noticed, goes by many names, and it’s sinister businessman Mr. Lockhart here, and he’s on the prowl for a soul whose luck’s running thin). It stages March 9-26 at Imago, 17 S.E. Eighth Ave., with shows 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Danny Bruno plays Mr. Lockhart.

More: imagotheatre.com .

RV show

Thinking about buying a recreational vehicle, or just looking? Portland Metro RV Dealers’ 65th Annual RV Show takes place at Portland Expo Center, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, March 9-11, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, March 12.

More: portlandmetrorv.com .

‘PAW Patrol Live!’

The pack is back in the action-packed, music-filled production of “The Great Pirate Adventure,” as Ryder and your favorite pup appear from the favorite animated preschool series on Nickelodeon. They are embarking on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure. It rolls into Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, March 11, and 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12.

More: rosequarter.com .

‘The Soldier’s Tale’

Chamber Music Northwest presents Curtis On Tour — Curtis Institute of Music musicians — in “The Soldier’s Tale,” 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14. It’s a thrilling tale of trickery and magic as Igor Stravinsky’s “L’Histoire du Soldat (The Soldier’s Tale)” comes to life through an ensemble of Curtis alumni and student musicians. Among the alumni are CMNW Artistic Director Emeritus David Shifrin and Artistic Director Soovin Kim. John de Lancie (“Star Trek,” “Breaking Bad”) voices characters for the drama.

More: cmnw.org .