UK weather: Met Office warnings in place for arrival of Arctic air bringing snow and ice

Dry conditions are likely to continue in most parts of the UK on Sunday before the arrival of Arctic air brings warnings of snow and ice for much of the country.

Temperatures are projected to plummet from Monday, particularly along the Welsh coast and Scottish borders where the mercury could touch -3C.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for snow and ice for two days, beginning early on Monday, across northern Scotland and northeast England , with the Yorkshire and Humber area also covered by a large yellow weather warning on Tuesday.

It means that residents in the affected areas should prepare for power outages, and disruption to road, rail and air travel.

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell told BBC News that cold winds in Scotland could make it feel like "some of the coldest weather we’ve had since the beginning of December".

Up to 10cm of snow are expected in high ground, with up to 5cm in low-lying areas.

“With freezing overnight temperatures and the risk of ice, there’s a risk of some travel disruption and wintry hazards are likely to persist through much of next week, even further south for a time, so keep an eye on the Met Office forecast for the latest information,” said deputy chief meteorologist Chris Almond.

“The UK is entering a period of increasingly challenging weather conditions with snow, ice and gusty winds all featuring prominently in the forecast for the coming week,” said James Coles of Scottish Mountain Rescue and Team Leader at Moffat Mountain Rescue.

“Upland areas, especially in the mountains, can see conditions change very rapidly and they may be markedly different from surrounding lowland areas.

“Met Office warnings come into force on Monday, but conditions ahead may deteriorate more quickly at higher elevations.”